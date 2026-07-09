Spam musabi arriving
California's Ono Hawaiian BBQ chain makes big Texas debut in Plano
A Hawaiian fast-casual chain from L.A. is bringing its plate lunches to Texas for the first time, and Plano is the place: Ono Hawaiian BBQ will make its Lone Star State debut at 8724 Preston Rd., Plano, in a former Chick-fil-A.
According to a release, doors will open Friday, July 24.
Plano is the first of multiple Texas locations the company says it plans to open. The California-based chain has more than 130 locations in California and Arizona. Texas is a new frontier.
"In a state celebrated for its iconic barbecue heritage, Ono Hawaiian BBQ brings a unique perspective to the table, offering Texas diners an exciting new BBQ experience rooted in Hawaiian flavors and hospitality," says the release.
Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ specializes in Hawaiian-style plate lunches, featuring grilled meats served with two scoops of rice and macaroni salad.
Menu options include BBQ chicken, BBQ beef, kalbi short ribs, Island Fire Chicken, chicken katsu, and seafood dishes, plus Hawaiian favorites like Spam musubi. Food is freshly prepared, made from scratch daily in each restaurant, and grilled fresh to order, they say.
Ono Hawaiian BBQ's Hawaiian BBQ Mix Plate.Photo courtesy of Ono Hawaiian BBQ
Plate lunch prices range from $13 to $18.
The Plano location will also feature a perk Texans love: a drive-thru.
"Texas has long been a market we're excited about, and we're thrilled to introduce Ono Hawaiian BBQ to Dallas," says Joshua Liang, co-founder and CEO of Ono Hawaiian BBQ, in the release. "Our goal has always been to share the flavors, and aloha spirit through fresh, quality food and genuine hospitality. We look forward to becoming part of the Dallas community and welcoming guests to experience what has made Ono Hawaiian BBQ a favorite for more than two decades."
The opening marks the latest restaurant chain to choose North Texas for its first Texas location, underscoring just how hot DFW is right now. Ono follows Canadian dessert chain D-Spot, making its U.S. debut in Carrollton; ice cream sensation Salt & Straw making its Texas debut in Dallas, and more.
Ono Hawaiian BBQ will celebrate its grand opening on July 24 with a buy-one, get-one-free offer available all day.
Other locations that will follow Plano include:
- Burleson, TBD – SWC Summerset & SW Wilshire
- Carrollton, 3328 E. Hebron Pkwy. #101, in a former Schlotzky's
- Dallas, 6216 Retail Rd., in a former Del Taco at Skillman and Northwest Highway
- Haltom City, 6360 N. Beach St., in a former Schlotzky's
- Hurst, 1840 Precinct Line Rd., in a former Taco Cabana
- McKinney, 4610 W. University Dr. #110, in a new complex
- Rowlett, 4510 Lakeview Pkwy., in a former Dairy Queen
- Royse City, 506 W. Interstate 30, in a former Dairy Queen
- Wylie, 2020 N. State Hwy 78, in a former Hwy 55 Burgers & Shakes
Each restaurant will feature Ono’s fast-casual format with dine-in, takeout, and drive-thru options.