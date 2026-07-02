coming attraction
Glitzy celebrity steakhouse Juliet brings gold-wrapped steak to Dallas
A celebrity-loved steakhouse in Houston that features a gold-wrapped tomahawk ribeye is coming soon to Dallas: Juliet, a premier upscale steakhouse and "cinematic dining destination," will open at 1400 Hi Line Dr., next to Delilah, in the Design District.
According to a release, it'll debut in August 2026.
Juliet boldly promises "an elevated experience unlike anything currently in the DFW dining landscape," the release proclaims, and then continues like a movie trailer:
"Dallas already knows Delilah, the buzzy, celebrity-magnet supper club that took the Design District by storm and had the city's most discerning diners scrambling for reservations. Now, right next door, something new is about to make its entrance. Juliet is coming, and if you thought Delilah turned heads, wait until you see what's walking in beside it."
Juliet debuted in Houston in 2022 from owner James McGhee and executive chef Jeff Auld, who will helm the Dallas kitchen, too.
Juliet Houston hosted a private dinner for Lizzo and her crew. Courtesy of Juliet
In his first look, CultureMap Houston dining editor Eric Sandler wrote that "Juliet does things a little differently than most restaurants," from the entrance that looks like the lobby of a movie theater (complete with popcorn machine) to pops of gold throughout the interior - and the food.
Yes, the food.
"Perhaps inspired by Nusr-Et, the steakhouse owned by chef Nusret 'Salt Bae' Gökçe, Juliet offers a gold-wrapped, 24-ounce tomahawk ribeye," Sandler wrote in 2022. "Priced at $325, it’s an eye-catching presentation that’s sure to show up on social media, especially when paired with the Godfather, a $50 cocktail made with Hennessey XO, Grand Marnier Cinquantenaire, Glenmorangie X, and a gold leaf garnish."
“I’d seen other foods wrapped in gold. I asked the chef if it was something we could do,” McGhee told CultureMap Houston at the time. “We tried it. It still tastes good. We put it on the menu.”
Dallas will "absolutely feature" that 24K Tomahawk, a rep confirms. The menu will be centered on premium steaks and fresh seafood, complemented by craft cocktails created specifically for Dallas and an extensive wine list.
The dramatic black and white interior will feature movie posters and movie clips showing.Photo courtesy of Juliet
The Dallas Juliet interior will be built around a “movie theater” concept, they say, with classic films playing in the background and cinematic design elements throughout. There will be a glass room, flower wall, private dining, and event spaces. Upscale attire will be required.
They promise an ambiance that is both dramatic and intimate.
"The Dallas location will deliver an even more elevated atmosphere and venue than the Houston original, a deliberate step up in scale and sophistication designed to match the ambition of the Dallas dining scene," they say.
Jordan Chiles posed with her 2024 Olympic gold medal in front of Juliet's flower wall. Courtesy of Juliet
Juliet in Houston has become a hot spot for celebrities passing through or celebrating milestones, with the restaurant always eager to share photos and details:
This past March, Lizzo celebrated her sold-out concert at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with an epic feast at Juliet, the owner told CultureMap. The multi-hyphenate and her entourage went to Juliet for a private, post-show meal and dined on “literally everything on the menu," including signature items such as Korean crispy short rib tacos, the blue crab and avocado stack, and an array of steaks and sides. They also posed for photos at the restaurant’s signature rose wall.
Earlier that week, the restaurant shared a photo with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, who celebrated his birthday there while in town for a game against the Houston Rockets.
In February 2025, rapper Drake surprised diners at Juliet on Valentine’s Day by treating the patrons to dinner. A video appeared on the restaurant's Instagram stories showing two female employees approaching a dinner-party table full of ladies and letting them know that the Certified Lover Boy was hooking them up. Drake, who had hosted events at Juliet in the past, reached out to the owner to make it happen, according to a press release.
Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles celebrated her gold medal there in 2024, at an “All Gold” event hosted by Ace of Spades Champagne. She feasted, appropriately, on Juliet’s signature "The Golden Star" 36-ounce tomahawk ribeye wrapped in 24-karat gold. Sporting her gold medal, the star athlete posed for pics shared by the restaurant.
Musician Megan Thee Stallion is also reportedly a fan of the restaurant.
The entrance looks like the lobby of a movie theater, including the popcorn machine.Photo courtesy of Juliet
Why expand to Dallas?
"The Dallas market has consistently been one of Juliet Houston’s strongest sources of interest, with a significant and loyal base of Dallas visitors already dining at the Houston location," the release says. "The expansion into Dallas is a direct response to that demand and a natural evolution for a brand that has proven itself as one of Houston’s most culturally significant dining destinations."
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CultureMap Houston editor Eric Sandler contributed to this story.