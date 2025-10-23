Hawaiian News
Ono Hawaiian plate lunch chain will open 10 locations around Dallas
A new chain specializing in Hawaiian plate meals is coming in big to the Dallas area: Ono Hawaiian BBQ, a Hawaii-inspired fast-casual chain known for its island-style plate lunches, has 10 new restaurants under construction across the Dallas–Fort Worth.
This expansion represents an important next step for the brand as it continues to grow its footprint from the West coast and across the U.S.
Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned chain, founded in 2002 in West L.A. by brothers Joe and Josh Liang, who shared a passion for Hawaiian culture and cuisine. There are now more than 115 restaurants across California and Arizona.
Like other similar Hawaiian chains, they specialize in the plate lunch, which is generally a combination of starch + animal: some form of meat plus two scoops of white rice plus a scoop of mac & cheese, served in not particularly eco-friendly packaging. Ono seems to also add a broccoli floret or two.
The meats on Ono's menu include BBQ chicken, Kalua pork, kalbi short ribs, fried chicken katsu, and Spam musubi, consisting of a block of rice topped with a slice of Spam and wrapped in seaweed.
Plate lunch prices range from $13 to $18.
“At Ono Hawaiian BBQ, we’re passionate about sharing the spirit of Aloha with every plate we serve,” CEO Joshua Liang says in a statement. “Texas offers the perfect opportunity to introduce our fresh, made-to-order Hawaiian comfort food to a community that embraces bold flavors and the joy of gathering around great food.”
The Texas locations represent the brand’s first significant move outside the West Coast, paving the way for further expansion. One amazing thing is the fact that they've signed so many leases at the same time. Chains often broadcast that they have plans to open multiple locations but it's rare to see it come to fruition as it has with Ono.
The locations are as follows:
- Burleson, TBD – SWC Summerset & SW Wilshire
- Carrollton, 3328 E. Hebron Pkwy. #101, in a former Schlotzky's
- Dallas, 6216 Retail Rd., in a former Del Taco at Skillman and Northwest Highway
- Haltom City, 6360 N. Beach St., in a former Schlotzky's
- Hurst, 1840 Precinct Line Rd., in a former Taco Cabana
- McKinney, 4610 W. University Dr. #110, in a new complex
- Plano, 8724 Preston Rd. , in a former Chick-fil-A
- Rowlett, 4510 Lakeview Pkwy., in a former Dairy Queen
- Royse City, 506 W. Interstate 30, in a former Dairy Queen
- Wylie, 2020 N. State Hwy 78, in a former Hwy 55 Burgers & Shakes
Each restaurant will feature Ono’s fast-casual format with dine-in, takeout, and drive-thru options. They're expected to open in early- to mid-2026.