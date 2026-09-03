Family Fun at the Fair
State Fair of Texas unveils fun new kid-friendly attractions for 2026
The State Fair of Texas is expanding the fun for its youngest visitors in 2026, adding a new dedicated area called Little Lone Stars Land, along with a redesigned Kidway and more kid-focused rides, food, and entertainment.
According to a release, the new Little Lone Stars Land will offer toddlers, young schoolchildren, and their families rides, food, entertainment, and attractions designed with the age group in mind.
The State Fair has also redesigned its Kidway, bringing an all-new layout, expanded footprint, and additional family-friendly rides and attractions to the State Fair Midway. The majority of rides will "cost" five coupons, dropping to three coupons on Tuesdays.
Located next to the Gurley Gate and Craft Pavilion, Little Lone Stars Land will bring multiple elements together in one location, including:
- Four-coupon kiddie rides and fun houses, with three-coupon kiddie rides on Tuesdays
- 10-Coupon kid-friendly games
- Little Lone Stars Refillable Drinkware for 10 coupons and refills for five coupons
- Additional value-priced food and beverage items
- The Coop, a dedicated kids’ play area specially designed for toddlers and preschoolers to roam, play, and explore
- Oak Farms Dairy Petting Zoo, offering little animal lovers the opportunity to get up close with some furry and feathered friends
- The Fringe Stage with daily shows from fan-favorite street performers, like strongman, Mighty Mike
The Oak Farms Dairy Petting Zoo was previously located in the Pan Am Arena, while The Fringe Stage was located along Nimitz next to Cotton Bowl Stadium.
The area will be enhanced by cartoon-style imagery of State Fair characters such as Little Big Tex, Amy Dillo, and Champ. Amy Dillo and Champ will also make their debut as roaming characters.
“We know that some of the most memorable State Fair experiences begin when our youngest Fairgoers see their first ride, meet a favorite character, or discover something that makes them smile,” said Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president, in a statement. “Little Lone Stars Land and the reimagined Kidway give families even more opportunities to create those memories together, while expanding the ways our youngest guests can experience the Fair.”
The 2026 State Fair will run September 25-18 at Fair Park in Dallas. The announcement of the kid-friendly attractions follows news that the Fair is lowering ticket and parking prices and adding new discounts on rides and food - all to increase attendance after a low year in 2025.
Daily tickets for the State Fair of Texas are now available at BigTex.com/Tickets.