Concert News
Andrea Bocelli romances Dallas in 2027 with pre-Valentine's tour date
Legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli dials up the romance in 2027 with an extension of his Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour, which includes a pre-Valentine's Day stop at Dallas' American Airlines Center Friday, February 5.
The eight-city leg is an add-on to the 16-city run that started on September 8, 2026 in Seattle, Washington and runs through December 22.
Those 2027 dates will be tightly packed together, going from January 29 to February 13. In addition to Dallas, Bocelli will perform in Austin on February 4 and Houston on February 7.
The tour is a celebration of his 1997 breakthrough album, Romanza, which featured the hit song "Time to Say Goodbye" with Sarah Brightman.
Romanza launched Bocelli onto the global stage, selling nearly 20 million copies worldwide and becoming one of the best-selling contemporary classical albums of all time.
Bocelli is one of the most successful classical artists ever, having sold nearly 90 million records.
In celebration of the anniversary, Bocelli will release two new collections: Romanza (30th Anniversary), due out September 25, and Rarities: Collectors Edition, due out November 20.
Ticket pre-sales for the 2027 leg will begin on Tuesday, September 15 at 10 am local time for American Express Card Members, followed by an Andrea Bocelli social fan presale on Wednesday, September 16 at 10 am local time.
The general ticket sale for the 2027 dates begins on Friday, September 18 at 10 am local time. All tickets can be purchased at andreabocelli.com/tickets.
Romanza - 30th Anniversary 2027 U.S. Tour Dates
- Friday, January 29: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Sunday, January 31: Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- Tuesday, February 2: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- Thursday, February 4: Austin, TX - Moody Center
- Friday, February 5: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- Sunday, February 7: Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- Wednesday, February 10: Orlando, FL - Kia Center
- Friday, February 12: Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
- Saturday, February 13: Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live