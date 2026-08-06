Holiday Season News
Dallas Arboretum bids farewell to beloved 12 Days of Christmas display
After 12 years, the Dallas Arboretum will end its popular "12 Days of Christmas" gazebo display following the upcoming holiday season. The garden venue announced the surprising news in the fall issue of its in-house Bloom magazine.
Every year since 2014, the Arboretum has displayed 12 Victorian-style gazebos that depict animatronic scenes from from the classic carol "The Twelve Days of Christmas." They're illuminated at night, creating a twinkling walk-through attraction that annually makes CultureMap's list of must-do holiday events.
The idea for the exhibition, according to the article in Bloom, came from longtime supporters and donors Phyllis and Tom McCasland. It was then brought to life by Tommy Bourgeois, the production designer for The Dallas Opera, and a group at Dallas Stage Scenery.
According to a statement from Sabina Carr, President and CEO of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, the exhibition had actually gone well past its intended stay.
"When the Gazebos first appeared in 2014, they were designed for a five-year run. What happened next is a testament to this community. Dallas embraced them, returned to them season after season, and made them part of its Holidays. Families built traditions around them. Children grew up with them. The city made them its own.
"They more than doubled their intended lifespan because the love Dallas showed them made it impossible to let go any sooner. But after twelve years, the animatronics are aging and beginning to show wear. The Arboretum made the decision to retire the Gazebos with the dignity they deserve, giving Dallas the sendoff twelve years of Christmas memories have earned, rather than allowing the experience to diminish."
According to Carr's statement, the Arboretum plans exclusive promotions and special programming during the upcoming season, including a nightly sing-along in the Christmas Village.
For those worried whether this means an end to the larger Holiday at the Arboretum celebration, fret not - they're already planning what will come next.
"In 2027, the Arboretum will debut HYBYCOZO, a breathtaking new light and geometric sculpture installation that will bring an entirely new dimension to the holiday season," said Carr in the statement. "And in 2028, an all-new holiday experience arrives, reimagining what Christmas at the Dallas Arboretum looks like for years to come. Beloved staples like Christmas Village and the stunning light displays will remain at the heart of the celebration."
The article in Bloom says HYBYCOZO will live beyond just the holiday season, with an extended run taking it from November 2027 through February 2028.
It says the exhibition will feature "monumental, illuminated forms inspired by mathematics, science, nature, and global traditions of patternmaking, creating a dazzling nighttime journey for families, art lovers, and holiday visitors alike."