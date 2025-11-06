Merry and bright
Ultimate guide to the best Christmas lights around Dallas for 2025
No place sparkles and shines for the holidays like Dallas. Christmas lights are being switched on earlier than ever in 2025, creating a merry and bright Metroplex that'll surely get us on Santa's nice list.
Here is CultureMap's annual gift to readers - our Ultimate Guide to the biggest, best, and brightest Christmas lights of the season.
They're presented by start date and categorized by attraction type - drive-thrus, walk-thru/immersives, commercial displays, special events, tree and menorah lightings, and light tours. (And don't worry, we'll produce a separate list of top Christmas light houses and neighborhoods when those lights start to go up.)
Drive-thru displays
The Light Park: Little Elm, Frisco and Arlington, November 7-January 4
A mile-long, drive-thru spectacular that takes guests through millions of lights – including “the longest light tunnel in the world” - synchronized to a music mix by DJ Polar Ice. Three DFW locations: Little Elm Park (new), Riders Field in Frisco and Hurricane Harbor in Arlington. Hours: 5:30-10 pm (weekdays), and 5:30-11 (weekends). Admission per vehicle: starting at $29.99.
Prairie Lights, Grand Prairie, November 27-December 31
Visitors drive through a dazzling 4 million lights set along two miles of path at Lynn Creek Park. Hundreds of displays in shapes of all kinds line and arch over the roads. Highlights for 2025 include a state-of-the-art light tunnel, a reimagined walk-through forest, captivating animated light displays, carnival rides, holiday shopping, and photos with Santa. 5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy., Grand Prairie (detailed directions here). Open nightly 6-10 pm. Admission: $50 per car, $149 “fast pass.”
Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, November 27-January 4
Texas Motor Speedway hosts its annual drive-thru holiday lighting spectacular around the track. The 45-minute experience includes over two miles of light displays, with almost 3 million lights and displays. 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth. Hours: 6-9 pm Sunday-Thursday, 6-10 pm Friday-Saturday. Tickets: $35-$60 per vehicle.
ChristmasTime in Texas, Joshua, November 27-December 27
The 35-acre Christmas light park is filled with hundreds of displays spread a mile-and-a-half. A tent event includes Santa, vendors, concessions, and more. 5801 County Road 904 Z, Joshua (near County Road 904 & Chisholm Trail Parkway). Open nightly, 6-10 pm. Admission: $35-$85 per vehicle.
Deerfield Holiday Lights, Plano, December 1-30
The Deerfield subdivision of northwest Plano hosts a magical winter wonderland visitors can drive, walk, or ride a carriage through. The homes throughout the community dazzle with creative themes, twinkling lights, and larger-than-life displays. Deerfield is located between Preston Road and Coit Road. Check the website for maps and important information about traffic flow and parking. The free event runs 7 pm-10 pm on weekdays and 7 pm-11 pm on weekends.
The Colony Christmas Spectacular, December 6-January 4
The Colony Christmas Spectacular is a light show choreographed to music, which can be played on the radio 99.9FM in the car. The show plays 5:30-10:30 Sunday-Thursday and 5:30-10:50 Friday-Saturday. Located at the Central Fire Station, 4900 Blair Oaks Dr., The Colony. Free.
Interlochen Lights, Arlington, December 13-25
The Interlochen neighborhood in northwest Arlington celebrates the 50th anniversary of its annual Interlochen Lights presentation. More than 200 homes get decked out in lights and holiday-themed displays each year, and this time there'll be special designation for those that have participated all 50 years. The event allows guests to drive through the neighborhood for free and pick out favorite displays while they tune into holiday music in the car. The Interlochen Estates map is here. Typically, the lights are on from 6-11 pm, but watch for 2025 updates on their website and Facebook page.
Immersive and walk-through attractions
Astra Lumina, Trinity Forest Adventure Park, November 6-December 31
Astra Lumina, "an Enchanted Celestial Night Walk," returns to Dallas for a second year. The one-mile night walk transforms Trinity Forest Adventure Park into a journey of light, sound, and wonder. The outdoor adventure guides visitors across mysterious grounds, through nine thematic zones filled with dazzling light installations, 360-degree immersion, and scenography - all set to an original soundtrack. Entry times are 6-9 pm Thursday-Sunday. Tickets: $20-$36.
Tianyu Lights Festival, Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie, November 7-January 18
Immersive lantern and lights festival tells the story of Koda, a 7-year-old boy as he explores the magical rainforest of Caballococha, Peru. The experience includes 19 immersive scenes with larger-than-life lantern sculptures that depict vibrant plants and animals, crafted from metal, steel, fabric, and LED lights. There are also nightly performances by acrobats and folk performers. Open Tuesday-Sunday from 5:30-10 pm. Tickets: $16-$35.
Holiday at the Arboretum, November 12-January 4
In addition to the traditional "12 Days of Christmas" lit-up gazebos, the Arboretum for 2025 is introducing “Night Glow,” powered by AURORA. A unique after-dark experience illuminates that the gardens with radiant, artist-designed light installations “blending botanical beauty with luminous creativity.” The event also includes a European-style Christmas Village, “Merry Monochromatic” decor inside the DeGolyer House, a new 21+ Mistletoe Lounge, and more. Special holiday nighttime hours, 6-10 pm daily. Tickets: $15-$40.
Dallas Zoo Lights, November 14-January 4
The zoo's walk-through experience includes more than 2 million lights, illuminated lanterns, a special feature called "Destination: Dinosaurs," holiday-themed photo opps, chances to meet Santa, musical performances, treats, and new for this year - holiday igloos. Open 5:30-9 pm on select nights. Tickets start at $15 for members and $18 for non-members, with packages available.
Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas, Dallas Midtown, November 21-December 28
“Alpine Adventure”- themed immersive attraction will feature lights, sparkle, and Santa at Dallas Midtown — the former Valley View Mall. Includes 90,000 square feet of sculptures and immersive scenes lit up with thousands of twinkling lights, ice skating, a snow slide, falling snow, visits with Santa, caroling, seasonal treats, special themed nights, and more. Check the calendar for hours. Tickets: $21-$37; free for kids up to 3.
Christmas in the Square, Frisco, November 21-January 5
Christmas in the Square, one of the largest free choreographed lights and music displays in North Texas, features nightly shows of over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, and festive music nightly, 6-10 pm. Visitors may tune in to 107.3 FM in their cars or listen to the music piped through speakers as they stroll around the square. The event also features a light tunnel ($5) and Skate the Square ($25), an outdoor ice-skating rink. The light show is free to attend.
Christmas in the Garden, Fort Worth Botanic Garden, November 21-January 4
The new self-guided trail of light displays and holiday music at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden is a tweak of the previous, popular Lightscape attraction. While there's no longer an Instagrammy "Winter Cathedral," they'll bring back the popular dancing bluebonnet lights, Texas-inspired nutcrackers, and more; new installations will include a Candy Cane Tunnel and Christmas Tree Grove. The event also features food from Westland Hospitality. Entry times are 5:30-9 pm. Ticket prices vary by night, peaking at $32 for an adult and $22 for a child, down to $20 on off nights.
Vitruvian Lights, Addison, November 22-January 1
Addison’s Vitruvian Park transforms into a magical holiday wonderland, where visitors can walk through more than 1.2 million LED lights are wrapped around 468 trees. The event kicks off with a tree lighting and performance by Emerald City band Limelight on November 22. Another special event on November 29 features the Dallas String Quartet. Food trucks will be on site Saturdays December 6, 13 and 20. The lights are on nightly, 5-11 pm, at 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison. Free.
Six Flags Holiday in the Park, Arlington, November 23-January 4
Six Flags Over Texas will transform once again into a festive land featuring more than 2 million twinkling lights, holiday shows, Santa’s Village, the Holly Jolly parade, a light show area, concessions, and much more. For ticket pricing and schedule, visit the event website.
Miracle on 134th Street, Celina, November 26-December 27
A Celina family has turned their expansive property into a holiday amusement park, complete with over 1 million lights illuminating walking trails, a train, carousel ride, Santa's workshop, Mrs. Claus’ bakery, petting zoo, and much more. Earlybird tickets start at $22.99 for adults; $17.99 for kids 3-12, with season passes available and free on-site parking. It runs 5:30-9 pm nightly. Find it at 10455 County Road 133, Celina, 75009. Follow the Facebook page for updates on special photo ops and more.
Daystar Christmas, Daystar Television Network, Bedford, November 27-January 4
Daystar Christmas features over 2 million lights in interactive displays, a life-sized Nativity, Christmas light maze, illuminated Christmas Town, and more. Guests are welcome to get out, explore, take photos with Santa, and eat — Daystar’s Scratch Café will be serving holiday treats on certain days throughout the season. The whole event is free and runs 6-11 pm nightly; for schedule and more information, visit the website.
Lights on the Farm at Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano, November 28-December 28
Heritage Farmstead Museum dazzles with nearly 2 million twinkling lights and animated yuletide displays. Visitors can walk a quarter-mile trail outdoors through the historic property showcasing holiday light creations. There's also a 20-foot Christmas tree, tasty treats, visits with Santa, and special theme nights including Princess Night, Frozen Night, Ugly Sweater Night, adults-only Wine Walk, and more. open 6-9:30 pm Thursday-Sunday. Tickets: $10-$18; children 2 and under are free.
Commercial displays
Galleria Dallas, November 28-January 5
The Galleria's 95-foot tree in the middle of the ice rink will twinkle with brilliant LED lights throughout the season. Per tradition, holiday festivities will really rev up on at 12 pm Black Friday (November 28) with the Grand Tree Lighting Celebration on the ice rink, featuring Olympic figure skaters and a fireworks finale starring Missile Toes, the famed ice-skating Santa. (The celebration will repeat at 12 pm November 29 and December 6.) The shopping center's immersive Santaland and SnowDay experiences will run November 14-December 24 and November 14-January 4, respectively. Visit galleriadallas.com for a complete listing of holiday events.
Historic Main Street, Grapevine, November 24-January 7
The Christmas Capital of Texas' historic downtown Main Street shines bright with thousands of lights and holiday events. It all kicks off with the 37th annual Carol of Lights on November 24 (see below). Then comes the Parade of Lights on December 4. There will also be free Merry & Bright Christmas Drone Shows (December 1 and 8). For a self-guided lights tour, start at Grapevine City Hall, 200 S Main St., Grapevine, park, and go from there. Consult a complete schedule of holiday events on the website.
Christmas at the Anatole, Hilton Anatole Dallas, November 28-January 4
The Hilton Anatole will bring back its annual Christmas at the Anatole celebration that transforms the hotel into a sparkling winter wonderland for both guests and visitors alike. This year, there's a new feature: an outdoor skating rink under twinkling lights, along with new Winter Glass Chalets. There's also a pop-up bar The Lodge, a seasonal lounge serving cocktails and gourmet bites, along with a kid-friendly hub of holiday cheer, and more.
Christmas at Campo Verde Mexican Restaurant, Arlington, through December 24
After more than 40 years of holiday magic, festive lights, and cherished community traditions, Campo Verde Mexican Bar & Grill will officially close its doors on Christmas Eve, December 24. Cherished for its 120,000 lights, 3,000 yards of colorful garland, 50 Santa Clause figures, 30 Christmas trees, and two model trains that chug around the restaurant, the restaurant closed in January 2025, but was revived in June by new owners. It's giving nostalgic patrons one last holiday season. Find it at 2918 W Pioneer Pkwy. Arlington.
Special light parades, shows, and limited events
Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza at The Star, Frisco, November 21-December 20
Christmas at The Star includes Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza powered by Reliant, a 20-minute show that electrifies The Star with light shows synchronized to music and pyrotechnics every Friday and Saturday evening at 6 pm. Kicking off with the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree by a Dallas Cowboys alumni, Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza then leads into a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Admission is free. Find the schedule and more here.
Lights at Legacy, Plano, November 23
The Shops at Legacy East transforms Legacy Drive into a festive wonderland filled with sparkling lights, seasonal entertainment, and holiday cheer including train rides, photos with Santa, live entertainment, toy soldier stilt walkers, and balloon artists. Complimentary bites and sips from local restaurants will be served before the tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 pm. The event runs 4-7 pm. Free.
GM Financial Parade of Lights, downtown Fort Worth, November 23
More than 100 illuminated floats showing off a “Sparkle, Dazzle, Shine!” theme will parade down the 1.59-mile route through downtown Fort Worth. This year’s grand marshal is retired U.S. Navy SEAL and NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, president/CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. The parade begins at 6 pm. Free to attend, with reserved "Street Seats" available for purchase (starting at $15.75).
Carol of Lights, Grapevine, November 24
Grapevine - the “Christmas Capital of Texas” - will light up its Historic Downtown Main Street at the 37th annual Carol of Lights, 4-8:30 pm. The event will feature a Street Lighting at 5:30 pm, illuminating the entire length of Main Street into a magical holiday wonderland. The free come-and-go event will include live performances, interactive activity zones, seasonal treats, live reindeer, snow hills for sledding, and Santa’s entrance.
SMU Celebration of Lights, SMU campus, December 1
The beloved university event on the Dallas Hall Lawn includes food, live reindeer, musical performances by SMU students, a caricature artist, and the reading of the Christmas story from the Bible by new SMU president Jay Hartzell. The highlight of the evening is the lighting of the Christmas tree and other holiday lights that will dazzle on campus through the holiday season. The free event is open to the public, 7-10 pm.
Grapevine Parade of Lights, December 4
Grapevine's Parade of Lights, themed "Storybook Christmas," features more than 100 lighted floats and marching bands, plus Santa Claus. The parade route begins at S. Main St and Hanover St. and proceeds down historic Main Street. Free to watch, with paid reserved seating available.
Reliant Lights Your Holidays, Dallas Arts District, December 6
AT&T Performing Arts Center will present Reliant Lights Your Holidays, featuring festive holiday fun for all ages, a concert by Jackopierce, thousands of LED lights illuminating Sammons Park (which will stay on through the season), a Christmas-themed drone show, a wintery snow playground with real snow, a kids’ crafting area, free photos with Santa, free miniature golf on the Putting Green, food and beverage offerings, Santa hat giveaways, and more. The free event runs 5:30-8:30 pm at Sammons Park.
Grand Prairie Tree Lighting and Lighted Holiday Parade and Lighted Holiday Parade, December 6
Grand prairie kicks off the season with the official tree lighting, live Christmas carols, a dazzling drone show, holiday vendors, a festive parade, and free photos with Santa. Located in downtown Grand Prairie on 300 W. Main Street; 6pm-9pm. Free.
Holidays at the Heard, McKinney, December 12-14
Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary presents holiday lights and décor that illuminate a half-mile Heard nature trail. Visitors can also get a glimpse of the "Dinosaurs Live!" exhibit along the trail. In keeping with the Heard’s role as a nature preserve, this light display is designed to enhance, rather than overpower, the sanctuary’s natural beauty. Live, festive music will be presented in the Heard outdoor amphitheater. The event runs 6-9 pm. Tickets: $5-$17; Free for children 2 and under.
Arlington Holiday Lights Parade and Tree Lighting, downtown Arlington, December 13
Parade-watchers can gather in the downtown/university district to watch brightly lit floats parade down the street, then stay for the lighting of a spectacular 65-foot Christmas tree designed especially for Arlington. Don't miss pics with Santa both before the parade and after the tree lighting. The parade begins at 6 pm. Free.
Christmas tree lightings
Kaleidoscope Park, Frisco: November 21, 7 pm. Visitors can watch the park’s 45-foot Enchanted Christmas Tree come to life with more than 42,000 synchronized lights dancing to music. Part of a full day of activities that includes concerts and more.
The Star in Frisco: November 21, 6 pm. (See details, above)
Galleria Dallas: November 28, 12 pm. (See details, above)
Klyde Warren Park, Dallas: December 6, 4-7 pm. The annual yuletide event includes an afternoon of family-friendly activities, food trucks serving holiday inspired treats, concerts, and culminates with the lighting of "The Mayor’s Tree" in the heart of the park at 6 pm.
Hanukkah Menorah lightings
Galleria Dallas: December 14, 5 pm. The Festival of Lights will be celebrated with a large-scale Menorah with remarks by Rabbi Andrew Paley from Temple Shalom and a performance by Temple Shalom’s Youth Choir. Lightings will take place nightly at sundown throughout Hanukkah.
CityLine Plaza, Richardson: December 16, 5-7 pm. Organized by Chabad of Richardson, the lighting of Richardson’s largest Menorah will include festive music, delicious treats, and family-friendly activities.
Kaleidoscope Park, Frisco: December 21, 3 pm. The celebration, with the Chabad of Frisco, will feature remarks from Rabbi Mendy Kesselman, traditional music, small bites, and hands-on crafts, leading up to the candle lighting of a 12-foot menorah on the park’s Performance Lawn.
Holiday light tours
Dallas by Chocolate presents Christmas Lights, Chocolate & Sips Tours, December 1-30
Dallas by Chocolate will present their annual Christmas Lights, Chocolate & Sips Tours, a magical and sweet holiday tradition. Visitors can view holiday lights in sweet style on the private heated motorcoach and taste scrumptious treats from premier local dessert venues. The tour will showcase some of Dallas' most spectacular holiday displays. Tickets start at $35.
Big D Fun Tours Holiday Lights Trolley Ride, November 28-December 24
A one-hour tour ride on a heated trolley takes visitors through the dazzling, lit-up neighborhoods of Highland Park. Tours leave from Twin Sixties Drive/Mockingbird Station; several tours are offered nightly, beginning at 6 pm. Tickets are $25. An special adults-only tour for those 21-and-up lets riders BYO wine, beer, or holiday toddy.