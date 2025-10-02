Holiday News
Hilton Anatole Dallas to debut its first outdoor ice rink for Xmas '25
The Hilton Anatole will bring back its annual Christmas at the Anatole celebration with a new feature: an outdoor skating rink
Running November 28 through January 4, 2026, the installation will transform the Dallas hotel into a winter wonderland for both guests and visitors alike.
The rink will be installed in what is usually the Atrium valet parking lot, complete with sparkling lights and skate rentals. On December 5, they'll welcome a special guest appearance by former Olympic figure skater Ashley Cain.
This will mark the second Dallas hotel with an outdoor skating rink; the Omni Dallas Hotel downtown debuted the idea in 2024. Hotels clearly occupy a competitive realm and outdoor skating rinks are the new hotel must-have.
Along with the rink come new Winter Glass Chalets — cozy private retreats overlooking the rink. Each accommodates up to eight guests and includes ice-skating access and dedicated food-and-beverage service.
Chalets are $375 for a 90-minute reservation and two signature chalet experiences are available:
- Cozy Cocoa Chalet: Perfect for families, featuring mugs of cocoa with marshmallows and an indulgent spread of gingerbread cookies, sugar cookies, brownies, and other seasonal sweets.
- Bubbly & Bites Chalet: Designed for adults looking to celebrate in style, offering a bottle of Moët & Chandon Champagne paired with a charcuterie board of cheeses, cured meats, fruits, and gourmet treats.
After time on the ice, warm up at The Lodge, a seasonal lounge serving cocktails and gourmet bites.
Beyond the rink
The East Atrium becomes a hub of kid-friendly cheer with a holiday train ride, inflatable maze, bounce house, hands-on crafts, and story time with Mrs. Claus in her cozy library.
Breakfast with Santa at SĒR Steak + Spirits also returns, offering panoramic skyline views and a holiday brunch on weekends starting December 6 (though reservations are already open). Families can enjoy storybook readings, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and even discounted skating.
To turn the celebration into a getaway, the Anatole is offering overnight packages such as the Santa Suite, a kid-favorite themed suite featuring festive décor, bunk beds, a treat from Santa, four skating tickets, a $100 dining credit, and self-parking.
General admission tickets to Christmas at the Anatole are $20 and include a one-hour skate rental plus access to the holiday train rides, inflatables, and festive crafts. Tickets and packages can be reserved online at Hilton Anatole’s Christmas page.