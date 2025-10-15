Christmas light news
Magical drive-thru Light Park adds 3rd Dallas location for 2025 holidays
The Light Park, a dazzling Christmas light drive-thru attraction that's been electrifying Dallas-Fort Worth for the past few seasons, is adding a third location for 2025: Little Elm.
The Light Park will open at Little Elm Park, 701 W Eldorado Pkwy., on November 7 and run through January 4, 2026. Popular locations at Hurricane Harbor in Arlington and Riders Field in Frisco will also return for the season.
There are also Light Parks in the Texas cities of Round Rock, Spring, Katy, Houston, San Antonio, and Selma.
The Light Park is a described in a release as "a mile-long drive-thru spectacular" during which guests "witness millions of LED lights synchronized to an electric mix of music by DJ Polar Ice from the North Pole’s #1 Hit Radio station, K-GLO."
Visitors can tune in on their car radios and drive through a "symphony of color and sound" — complete with towering displays, glowing tunnels, and twinkling trees that move to the beat. The highlight of the experience is driving through "the longest light tunnel in the world," they tout.
“This year’s expansion to Little Elm means even more families can experience the magic close to home,” says Matt Johnson, co-creator of The Light Park, in a release. “It’s become a North Texas tradition where families laugh, sing, and create memories from the comfort of their own cars.”
All parks will be open nightly (5:30-10 pm most Sundays-Thursdays and 5:30-11 pm most Fridays-Saturdays), from November 7 to January 4, 2026. Special holiday hours (5:30-11 pm) will run November 27, 28, 29 and December 19, 2025-Jan 3, 2026.
Admission starts at $29.99 per vehicle (not per person), and pets are allowed inside cars. Tickets should be purchased online, in advance, with a reserved entry time. Admission varies per showtime.
Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets early, as weekend dates traditionally sell out, they say.