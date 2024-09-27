Bookstore News
Thriving bookseller Barnes & Noble to open new store in Allen
In great news for Dallas-area book lovers, Barnes & Noble is opening a new store at Watters Creek Village in Allen, where it will open its doors on Wednesday, October 2.
According to a release, the new store is located at 988 Village Green Dr., next to the village green, on the corners of Village Green Drive and Garden Park Drive, across from The Blue Fish, Village Burger Bar, and Sephora.
The bookstore will showcase the highly lauded bookstore design seen in the most recent Barnes & Noble store openings, featuring all the best books, toys, games and gifts that customers have come to expect from the nation’s premier bookseller.
The bookstore will also house an updated B&N Café.
Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt says in a statement that they're opening with a team that brings a collective 47 years' of bookselling experience. They know how to sell those books.
"We are delighted to be opening a bookstore in Allen, a community that hasn’t seen a new Barnes & Noble for over 10 years," Daunt says.
Barnes & Noble, Inc. is the largest retail bookseller in the United States. The company has more than 630 bookstores across the U.S., as well as its online bookstore at bn.com, the Nook Digital business which offers both e-books and an audio book subscriptions service, the SparkNotes educational service, stationery and gift retailer Paper Source, and the publisher Union Square & Co.
There were some dark and gloomy days in the bookstore world but Barnes & Noble has enjoying a period of tremendous growth, with a strategy to hand-control each bookstore to its local booksellers that has proven so successful.
The bookseller is experiencing strong sales in its existing stores and has been opening many new stores after more than 15 years of declining store numbers.
In 2023, Barnes & Noble opened more new bookstores in a single year than it had in the whole decade from 2009 to 2019. The bookseller expects to open over 50 new bookstores in 2024.
The Allen location is one of 10 new Barnes & Noble bookstores they're opening in October, alongside new locations in South Carolina, Virginia, Missouri, Utah, Indiana, Illinois, Florida, New York and Washington DC.
Store manager Pam Rasmussen has been a Barnes & Noble bookseller for more than 12 years.
“The most exciting part of this process has been knowing we get to serve a community as vibrant and welcoming as Allen,” she says. "Not a day goes by that I don’t look forward to meeting new readers, connecting with them, learning about them and introducing them to new stories."