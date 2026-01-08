Concert news
Bruno Mars woos fans with 'Romantic' tour stop in Arlington this spring
Pop superstar Bruno Mars will hit the road in 2026 with his first full headline tour in nearly a decade, The Romantic Tour, which will include a stop at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Saturday, April 18.
The 32-city world tour will have an initial 13-city North American leg in April and May, followed by a six-city European leg in June and July before finishing with another 13-city North American leg, August through October.
In addition to Arlington, Mars will perform in Houston on April 22 and San Antonio on September 23.
The tour is in support of Mars' long-awaited fourth solo album, The Romantic, which will be released on February 27.
It is his first solo album in 10 years, following 24K Magic in 2016. He released the collaborative An Evening with Silk Sonic with Anderson .Paak in 2021.
Mars will be joined on all dates by Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee. Leon Thomas will be the opening act in Arlington and Houston, and RAYE will join him in San Antonio.
Mars is coming off another banner year with two hit songs - “Die With A Smile” with Lady Gaga and “APT.” with ROSÉ - that stayed at No. 1 for 18 weeks and 12 weeks, respectively.
Those collaborations are par for the course for Mars, who has made songs with Gucci Mane, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, and Chris Stapleton in recent years.
To participate in the Bruno Mars Artist Presale on Wednesday, January 14 at 12 pm, fans must sign up at BrunoMars.com by Monday, January 12 at 12 pm.
For events sold on Ticketmaster, no codes are needed - access is tied to an individual's Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale.
Remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale beginning on Thursday, January 15 at 12 pm at BrunoMars.com.
THE ROMANTIC TOUR 2026 DATES
- Fri, Apr 10 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium
- Tue, Apr 14 — Glendale, AZ — State Farm Stadium
- Sat, Apr 18 — Arlington, TX — Globe Life Field
- Wed, Apr 22 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium
- Sat, Apr 25 — Atlanta, GA — Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
- Wed, Apr 29 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium
- Sat, May 2 — Landover, MD — Northwest Stadium
- Wed, May 6 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium
- Sat, May 9 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field
- Wed, May 13 — Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium
- Sat, May 16 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field
- Wed, May 20 — Columbus, OH — Ohio Stadium
- Sat, May 23 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium
- Sun, May 24 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium
- Sat, Jun 20 — Paris, FR — Stade de France
- Sun, Jun 21 — Paris, FR — Stade de France
- Fri, Jun 26 — Berlin, DE — Olympiastadion
- Sat, Jul 4 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff ArenA
- Sun, Jul 5 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff ArenA
- Fri, Jul 10 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano
- Tue, Jul 14 — Milan, IT — Stadio San Siro
- Sat, Jul 18 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
- Sun, Jul 19 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
- Fri, Aug 21 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
- Sat, Aug 22 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
- Sat, Aug 29 — Pittsburgh, PA — Acrisure Stadium
- Tue, Sep 1 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field
- Sat, Sep 5 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium
- Wed, Sep 9 — Indianapolis, IN — Lucas Oil Stadium
- Sat, Sep 12 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium
- Wed, Sep 16 — New Orleans, LA — Caesars Superdome
- Sat, Sep 19 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium
- Wed, Sep 23 — San Antonio, TX — Alamodome
- Sat, Sep 26 — Air Force Academy, CO — Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy
- Fri, Oct 2 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium
- Sat, Oct 3 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium
- Sat, Oct 10 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium
- Wed, Oct 14 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place