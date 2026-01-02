Snacks for Days
Dallas movie fans can fill their coolers with popcorn on 2 days at Cinemark
Cinemark is going all out for National Popcorn Day in 2026, offering moviegoers in Dallas and around the country the chance to BYOBucket - to bring almost any kind of container to the theater and fill it up for just $5 (plus tax) on two days in January.
And they're not joking when they say "any kind of container" - with a 400-ounce "limit" (the equivalent of two XL popcorns) on the amount you can get with the deal, that means you can bring a cooler, bucket, or other type of large vessel to indulge in popcorn gluttony.
If that's not enough popcorn for you, Plano-based Cinemark is teaming up with Lowe’s for the two-day event - yes, National Popcorn Day will take place on both January 18 and 19 - to allow anyone who brings a blue Lowe’s 5-gallon (aka 640 ounces) bucket to fill it completely up.
Food-grade bucket liners will be available upon request, and guests with the Lowe’s buckets will also receive a special coupon for future popcorn cravings valid February 1-26.
If for some reason you forget your own massive container, Cinemark will still be offering all sizes of popcorn for the same $5 price on both days.
“Last year’s Bring Your Own Bucket event for National Popcorn Day reimagined what this holiday could be for all movie-popcorn lovers, as people showed incredible creativity with their vessels and made the celebration truly unforgettable for both guests and our theater teams,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark chief marketing and content officer, in a statement. “This year, we are thrilled to build on that fun by teaming up with Lowe’s to make the experience even bigger and better.”
If you're a full-on popcorn fanatic, you can also participate in an online popcorn bucket fill-up game at Cinemark.com/popcornday for the chance to win free popcorn for a year.
On January 19 only, anyone who follows Cinemark’s official Instagram account (@Cinemark) and tags three friends in the comments of the National Popcorn Day sweepstakes post will be entered to win a free large popcorn.
Additionally, the Popcorn Day bonanza will include a chance for Cinemark Movie Rewards members to enter a sweepstakes to win 10,000 points; a discount of 10 percent for all online gift card orders on both January 18 and 19; and a special offering of Butter Chardonnay throughout the entire month of January.
Full details for all deals are available at Cinemark.com/popcornday.