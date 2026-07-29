Christmas in July
CultureMap City Rink returns to downtown Dallas with more holiday magic
CultureMap is bringing holiday magic back to downtown Dallas with the return of the CultureMap City Rink this winter. The festive ice rink, presented by Fossil and produced in partnership with Downtown Dallas, Inc., will transform Main Street Garden into a winter wonderland complete with twinkling lights, special events, and fun for all ages.
The dazzling destination debuts November 20, 2026 and runs through January 5, 2027. But the fun starts now, with a special Christmas in July deal you won't want to miss, plus a sneak peek at this year's programming.
New this year, Season Passes offer unlimited admission — including rentals. We're celebrating Christmas in July with the special gift of 50% off Season Pass purchases for a limited time. Passes are limited, and prices increase August 17 (to $65), so buy yours now for the deal of the season, and then get ready to skate.
The festivities kick off on opening weekend with the Tree Lighting Celebration on Saturday, November 21. Then, mark your calendars for the Dallas Holiday Parade on Saturday, December 5, a favorite holiday tradition, which passes right by the rink.
This year, there's even more to enjoy on and off the ice. Skaters and spectators are in for a special treat at the new rinkside cafe, where 1920 Rodeo Cafe will serve up its famous barbecue and Tex-Mex dishes, alongside holiday specials and surprises.
Plus, the CultureMap City Rink is your perfect place for a holiday happening. Plan a private party on the ice for 50 or more guests, with exclusive event planning support, optional catering from the rinkside cafe, and more. Special group rates are available for 10-30 guests and can be booked directly online.
The CultureMap City Rink, presented by Fossil, will be open Monday-Friday, 4-10 pm; Saturday 10 am-10 pm; and Sunday 10 am-8 pm. Expanded hours during school holidays and some special holiday hours apply.
Tickets are $18 for all ages, including skate rentals and 75 minutes on the ice. All ticket options are on sale now, so select your date and get ready to skate into the holidays at CultureMap City Rink.
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Interested in being part of the magic? Contact CultureMap to become a CityRink sponsor.