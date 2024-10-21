Luka Doncic News
Tegna creates new Dallas TV station to watch Mavericks games for free
Dallas basketball fans have a new TV station to catch Dallas Mavericks games for free.
In September, the Dallas Mavericks forged an agreement with Tegna to broadcast most of the team's games over the air for free. The agreement lets fans see games that are not exclusively televised nationally. It replaces a prior arrangement with Diamond Sports Group, who had the rights to broadcast games on Bally Sports Southwest.
In Dallas, the new station will be KFAA 29, on Channel 29, formerly KMPX, which is owned by TEGNA, and was previously branded as Estrella TV, a Spanish-language channel. As of October 20, KFAA took over the Ch. 29.1 signal. The Spanish-language content has moved to Ch. 29.2.
The first game of the season is on Thursday October 24, when the Mavericks play the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center. But the first game aired will be on Saturday October 26, when the Mavericks play the Phoenix Suns.
In maybe bigger news, Dallas Mavericks' star player Luka Doncic will reportedly play. He's been recovering from left calf contusion but recently joined practice sessions.
KFAA is available on AT&T U-verse TV, Charter Spectrum, DIRECTV, DISH, Frontier Fiber (Keller), and GEUS Grande Communications/Astound Broadband, OneSource Communications; they may also add more providers.
In addition to local Mavericks games, KFAA will air re-runs of each game, immediately upon the conclusion of each game and then again at 9 am the next day. The channel will air the Locked On Mavericks podcast, part of the TEGNA-owned Locked On Podcast Network, plus various TEGNA shows such as Storage Hunters, Hardcore Pawn, and South Beach Tow.
In addition to KFAA, Mavericks games will also air on TEGNA’s Texas stations in Waco (KCEN and KAGS), Tyler (KYTX), Midland-Odessa (KWES), Abilene (KXVA) ,San Angelo (KIDY), Amarillo (KFDA), El Paso (KDBC), Harlingen-Brownsville (KGBT), Laredo (KXNU), Lubbock (KMYL), Sherman (KXII), Shreveport/Texarkana (KSHV), and Wichita Falls/Lawton, OK (KJBO).