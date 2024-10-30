Tennis News
US Open finalist Taylor Fritz to play in Dallas' premier tennis tournament
Top-ranked American tennis player Taylor Fritz will lead a grand slam-worthy lineup at the 2025 Dallas Open next February in Frisco.
According to a release, Fritz (currently ranked No. 6 in the world) will be joined by lifelong rival and fellow American superstar Frances Tiafoe (currently ranked No. 17), American Tommy Paul (No. 12), Norwegian Casper Ruud (No.8), and more.
The 2025 Dallas Open will take place February 1-9, 2025 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, the headquarters and training facility of the Dallas Cowboys. (It was previously held at SMU.)
The tournament will elevate its status from an ATP 250 to an ATP 500 event, promising the strongest field since the tournament's move to North Texas in 2022, the release says, as the upgrade offers players the chance to earn more ATP ranking points and compete for a share of approximately $2.8 million in prize money.
“I’m looking forward to returning to North Texas to compete in an elevated tournament at a one-of-a-kind venue,” Fritz said in a statement. “The Dallas Open has been a great event and will only be bigger and better with the upgrades starting in 2025.”
Fritz, a 2023 Dallas Open semifinalist and 2022 Dallas Open quarterfinalist, is the top-ranked American man in the world. Currently ranked No. 6 in the PIF ATP Tour Rankings, Fritz won two of his eight career ATP Tour titles in 2024 (Eastbourne, Delray Beach). The 27-year old was the 2024 US Open runner-up and a quarterfinalist at both the 2024 Australian Open and Wimbledon Championships.
Frances Tiafoe is playing in the 2025 Dallas Open. Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Tiafoe, a two-time Dallas Open quarterfinalist, is the third-highest ranked American. Tiafoe reached his second career Grand Slam semifinal at this year’s US Open, falling in five sets to Fritz.
“It’s exciting to see another 500-level tournament added here in the U.S.,” Tiafoe said in a statement. “The energy at the Dallas Open is electric, and I can’t wait to compete in this year’s event.”
The 2025 Dallas Open will be the only ATP Tour indoor championship in the United States, and features men’s top world tennis players in singles and doubles competition. Previously held as the New York Open, it's one of the longest-running American tournaments on the ATP Tour.
“The Dallas Open, America’s newest ATP 500-level tournament, continues to strengthen its deepest field yet as we welcome back two of the best players in the world – Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe,” Tournament Director Peter Lebedevs said. “Both Taylor and Frances have played phenomenal tennis in 2024, and we look forward to them showcasing their top-level talent in front of our fans here in North Texas in February.”
Weeklong and weekend ticket packages for the 2025 Dallas Open are available at www.dallasopen.com.