SNL star Fred Armisen will come to Dallas for VideoFest award
Former Saturday Night Live star Fred Armisen will be honored with Dallas VideoFest's annual Ernie Kovacs Award at a special ceremony on Saturday, November 22 at the historic Texas Theatre.
The Ernie Kovacs Award honors the career and creative achievements of television’s greatest visionaries. It is named after the early TV comedy pioneer who's credited with influencing many well-known shows and stars.
Armisen fits right in with that lineage, as the comedian, writer, and producer has stayed busy after his 11-year stint on SNL. Other recent TV roles have included Portlandia on IFC, Wednesday on Netflix, and Los Espookys on HBO.
He's also a celebrated musician who served as bandleader for the 8G Band on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers for 10 years.
He just released 100 Sound Effects, a playful and experimental audio project that blends humor and sound in ways that nod to Kovacs’ own absurdist sensibility.
The award presentation is part of a weekend long celebration of the groundbreaking work of Kovacs and his legacy. It begins on Friday, November 21 with a screening of Buster Keaton’s The Cameraman and Kovacs’ own silent Baseball Film short.
The ceremony honoring Armisen will also include a curated selection of Armisen’s TV work that will screen after the presentation.
“Fred Armisen’s unique, off-the-wall comedy is rooted in Ernie Kovacs whacked out characters, snippets of music, bizarre sounds, terminally clueless alter egos, and eccentric weirdos,” said Joshua Mills of Ediad Productions in a statement.
Previous Kovacs Award honorees include Al Franken, Terry Gilliam and John Cleese, Robert Smigel, Paul “Pee-wee Herman” Reubens, Martin Mull, Mike Judge, and more.
Tickets for both nights are available at videofest.org/kovacs. There are also VIP tickets that include a reception and/or Armisen's new album.