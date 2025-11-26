Comedy News
Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle to play Dallas arena in December
Award-winning entertainer Dave Chappelle is doing an arena show in Dallas. According to a release, he's added Dallas to his December run of arena shows, with an appearance at American Airlines Center on December 19.
The tour will include dates in Calgary, Edmonton, Portland, Vancouver, and Seattle. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
The event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches, and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches, and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.
Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue.
All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch, or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.
The Dallas date follows a recently announced appearance by Chappelle, who will headline the opening of iconic comedy venue Punch Line Comedy Club, the renowned comedy club from San Francisco that's opening a location at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.
Chappelle will headline four shows at the Punch Line in back-to-back dates on December 17 and 18. The AAC show is one night later on December 19.
Chappelle is recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time. He is the 2019 recipient of the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and the 2025 NAACP President's Award. Chappelle's work in television and film includes his groundbreaking sketch comedy series " Chappelle's Show," which became the best-selling TV show in DVD history, multiple Netflix comedy specials, and memorable guest appearances on "Saturday Night Live." He has earned five Emmy Awards, including three for his Netflix specials and has won six Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album, including his most recent for "The Dreamer" (2025).
This series of shows in December arrive amid a landmark period in Chappelle’s career, as he continues to deliver sharp, unfiltered stand-up to sold-out audiences across North America. Each show promises the incisive humor, cultural perspective, and unmistakable stage presence that have cemented his status as one of the greatest comedians of all time.
