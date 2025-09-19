Concert News
Ed Sheeran loops in Arlington as sole Texas date on 2026 stadium tour
Pop superstar Ed Sheeran will fill up stadiums all over North America on his upcoming LOOP Tour, which will include a stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
The relatively exclusive North American leg of the tour will see Sheeran play in 22 cities over the course of five months, starting in Glendale, Arizona on June 13. Arlington is the only date slotted in so far for Texas. Most shows will take place in large football stadiums like AT&T Stadium.
The English singer will start the world tour with a European leg in December 2025, followed by visits to Australia and New Zealand in January 2026.
The LOOP tour promises an all-new set design with songs from his just-released album, Play, only his second album not to have a mathematical symbol as its title. The album already features the hits "Azizam" and "Sapphire."
The new album is inspired in part by Sheeran's exposure to Indian and Persian musical cultures. Sheeran discovered surprising connections to the Irish folk tradition he grew up with through shared scales, rhythms, and melodies.
Fans can register now at EdSheeran.com for early access to tickets. Registered fans will receive a unique one-time code before the Artist Presale begins on Tuesday, September 23 at 9 am CT. Registration is free, but it does not guarantee tickets.
There will also be an American Express Presale for cardholders starting on September 23 at 12 pm CT before the general public on-sale begins on Friday, September 26 at 10 am CT.
LOOP Tour North America 2026
- June 13, 2026 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
- June 20, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
- June 25, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest
- June 27, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
- July 4, 2026 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
- July 18, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
- July 21, 2026 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
- July 25, 2026 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's® Stadium
- August 1, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
- August 8, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
- August 15, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
- August 21, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
- August 22, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
- August 29, 2026 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
- September 4, 2026 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- September 5, 2026 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- September 19, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
- September 25, 2026 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
- September 26, 2026 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
- October 3, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- October 10, 2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium
- October 17, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
- October 24, 2026 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
- October 29, 2026 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- October 30, 2026 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- November 7, 2026 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium