FIFA World Cup in pictures
15 photos that capture the thrilling FIFA World Cup opener in Dallas
Thirty-two years after Dallas last hosted FIFA World Cup action in 1994, the world's biggest sporting event returned to North Texas in spectacular fashion. On Sunday, June 14, a rainy morning gave way to blue skies and a packed Dallas Stadium as 69,285 fans witnessed what commentators later hailed as the best match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far: a dramatic 2-2 draw between Japan and the Netherlands in the Group F opener.
But the thrills didn't just happen on the pitch. Before the match, seas of orange-clad Dutch supporters transformed the Arlington Entertainment District into a global pep rally - complete with their famous Big Orange Bus. Afterwards, passionate Japanese fans who'd been waving bright blue bags in a frenzy during the game then used them to clean up trash before they left the stadium.
Just as memorable for local attendees was the first look at AT&T Stadium's World Cup makeover — complete with FIFA branding and its temporary tournament name, Dallas Stadium — along with a grass pitch that had been grown using specially installed technology.
Scroll through the gallery of 15 photos by talented Getty photographers, above, to relive the energy, emotion, color, and unforgettable moments from the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener in Dallas.
Then get fired up for Game 2 in Dallas: England vs. Croatia on Wednesday, June 17.