Historic Venue Closure
Dallas' Granada Theater will close after 80 years to become Bathhouse spa
Granada Theater, a staple on Greenville Avenue for the past 80 years, will close its doors in 2027 after being sold to the New York-based spa concept, Bathhouse.
Granada's owners Mike Schoder and Julia Garton confirmed the closure of both Granada Theater and the attached restaurant Sundown at Granada in a Facebook post on October 23.
"After 34 years on Greenville Avenue, we have made the decision to sell the Granada Theater and Sundown at Granada and bring this remarkable chapter of our lives to a close. Granada will host shows and events through April 17, 2027. Sundown's final day of regular restaurant service will be November 1, 2026, with private events continuing through December 31, 2026."
According to the Granada's website, the theater was opened on January 16, 1946 by Phil Isley Enterprises as a movie theater, with a debut screening of Mildred Pierce.
For most of the following 56 years, it remained a movie theater, changing hands multiple times and even screening X-rated films at one point.
Schoder and Garton purchased the theater in 2004, two years after it was refurbished into a live music venue.
In their letter, Schoder and Garton say that while they have loved owning the theater and restaurant, the shifting tides of the music industry forced their hand.
"The live music industry has changed dramatically. Rising costs, shifting audiences, and corporate consolidation have made life increasingly difficult for independent venues. Having lived through the record industry transformation with CD World, I've learned to recognize when it's time for a new chapter."
Schoder has been a fixture on Greenville Avenue since 1992, when he opened CD World. That business, which also had a second location on Belt Line Road, closed in 2008.
Schoder and Garton also revealed their thought process about to whom they wanted to sell the two landmark properties.
"We turned down developers who envisioned hundreds of apartments and searched for a way to keep the music playing. Ultimately, we found a future for this corner of Greenville Avenue with a concept called Bathhouse.
"Granada brought people together for the music while Sundown gave them a place to gather over food, drinks, and friendship," they say on Facebook. "Bathhouse will bring people together through wellness, relaxation, and connection. Different experiences, but the same spirit of community."
Bathhouse currently has four locations — three in New York City and one in Philadelphia. Locations in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey and Chicago, Illinois are expected soon.
It offers luxurious-looking amenities such as thermal pools, saunas, steam rooms, massage treatments, and more.
Upcoming concerts at Granada Theater include Ray Wylie Hubbard on October 30, The Linda Lindas on October 31, and a fundraising concert headlined by Rhett Miller on November 1.