Dallas auction house offers Harry Potter book proof with rare misspelling
A rare rendition of a Harry Potter book is being auctioned off in Dallas: It's an uncorrected proof copy of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and will be available for bidding at the upcoming Historical Platinum auction event in Dallas on July 25.
It not only represents the first time Harry Potter ever appeared in print, it also includes various misprints that were corrected in later publications, notably the misspelling of J.K. Rowling's name as “J.A Rowling” on the title page. Mistakes such as this make it more valuable.
According to a release, the book’s provenance is a story in itself: In 1997, St. Kenelm’s School of Minster Lovell, Oxfordshire – an English village a few miles from where Downton Abbey and other iconic English media were filmed – purchased it for a mere £1 (approximately $1.27) at a publisher’s book sale. The school kept it in its library until 2002, when it was stored away and forgotten, only to be rediscovered by accident last year.
The proof was then purchased by local business owner Dale Henry.
That "J.A Rowling" is a misspelling.Heritage
“When I first heard of the proof, I was immediately intrigued by both its unique history and its connection to the area – as well as the fact that my wife is a massive Potterhead,” said Henry. “I hope others are similarly compelled, and I see this auction as an opportunity to reinvest in the community during a tough time.”
To get an idea of how much money is at stake: In 2021, a first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone fetched $471,000 at auction — and 500 copies were printed of that edition.
The uncorrected proof, one of just 200, is the first time Harry Potter appeared in print. It's one of the earliest Harry Potter pieces, dating back to the 1990s when J.K. Rowling was still unknown.
Pre-bidding for the book will begin on July 1 and run until the hammer date of July 25. Buyers will have the opportunity to bid online until the live auction. During the auction, clients can bid in the room, on the phone, and through Heritage Auctions’s patented online bidding platform, Heritage Live.