Marquee event
Dallas' historic Forest Theater sets grand return after $75M revival
The 77-year-old Forest Theater in South Dallas will officially reopen its doors this fall after extensive renovations.
On Sunday, November 1 the theater will host a celebration dubbed the Grand Return to welcome the community back through its doors at 1918 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., a release says.
The theater, which opened in 1949 but has not hosted an event in nearly 20 years, will mark its a new chapter with live entertainment, musical guests, a Vendor Village, food trucks, and opportunities to experience the restored venue.
The evening will culminate in the ceremonial relighting of the Theater's iconic tower and marquee for the first time in more than 50 years.
In its prime, the Forest Theater was one of Dallas' premier live entertainment destinations, hosting legendary performers like Prince, B.B. King, Gladys Knight, Ike & Tina Turner, Wilson Pickett, and Dallas native Erykah Badu.
The theater closed in 2008 and was expected to be demolished in 2015, when Preservation Dallas advocated for recognition of its historical value as a landmark.
The property was gifted to nonprofit Forest Forward in 2017 and has since become one of their main initiatives in a mission toward preserving history and bringing neighborhood revitalization to South Dallas.
They initiated a restoration to the tune of $75 million in 2024, starting with expanding the building to a 66,000-square-foot space. The fundraising campaign included an $8 million grant from the City of Dallas.
The expanded theater campus will now include a 1,000-person concert hall, 200-seat black box theater, 13,000 square foot creative education lab, recording and podcast studios, rooftop gathering space, artist classrooms, and community meeting areas.
Officials hope that the restored Forest Theater will serve as the cultural anchor of a broader neighborhood revitalization strategy, connecting arts and culture with investments in education, housing, and economic mobility.
"The Grand Return is more than a celebration - it's a homecoming," said Elizabeth Wattley, CEO of Forest Forward, in a statement. "For generations, the Forest Theater was a place where South Dallas gathered, celebrated, and saw itself reflected. On November 1, after more than 50 years, we will light the tower again and invite the entire city through these doors to experience what comes next."
The Grand Return will run from 5:30-9 pm November 1. Advance registration is required to attend the event; those interested can register at Eventbrite.com. Each guest must register individually to reserve their place at the celebration.
Registration is pay-what-you-can, with add-ons available as part of the theater's Light the Tower campaign for those would like to invest in its future.