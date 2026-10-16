Concert News
Heavy metal icon Iron Maiden adds Dallas date to 50th anniversary tour
Heavy metal band Iron Maiden is surprising fans by extending their current Run for Your Lives tour into 2027, including a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Wednesday, April 28.
The group will add 16 new dates in the U.S. and Canada to the tour, which has been running off-and-on since May 2025 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their formation in 1975.
Dallas will be the only Texas date on the new and supposedly final leg of the tour. The band just played in San Antonio on September 29.
They'll be joined on all dates by fellow British bands Bullet for My Valentine and The Raven Age.
As on all previous dates, Iron Maiden will perform a setlist of songs from their first nine albums, starting with Iron Maiden in 1980 and ending with Fear of the Dark in 1992.
The majority of those albums finished in the top four on the UK charts, with three of them going to No. 1. The band has released 17 total albums in their career, most recently Senjutsu in 2021.
This is the first time in more than 40 years that Iron Maiden has toured without their longtime drummer, Nicko McBrain, who retired from touring in 2024.
The new leg of the tour will also come after Iron Maiden's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame on November 14. Fellow inductees include Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan.
Tickets will be available starting with the artist presale beginning on Monday October 19 at 10 am. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, October 23 at 10 am at ironmaiden.com.
RUN FOR YOUR LIVES NORTH AMERICAN 2027 TOUR DATES
- April 14: Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
- April 16: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- April 18: Portland, OR – Moda Center
- April 20: Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
- April 22: Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- April 24: San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
- April 26: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- April 28: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- May 1: Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
- May 2: West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- May 5: Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
- May 7: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- May 9: Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre
- May 11: Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- May 14: Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple
- May 16: Ocean City, MD – Boardwalk Rock