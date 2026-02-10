Concert News
Jimmy Eat World rocks iconic album on 25th anniversary tour coming to Irving
Rock band Jimmy Eat World will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough album, Bleed American, on a 2026 tour that will include a stop at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Thursday, September 10.
The 29-city tour, starting on June 9 in Denver, Colorado, will take the band around North America, as well as a trio of cities in the United Kingdom, over the course of five months.
In addition to Irving, they will play Austin's Moody Amphitheater on September 9. At both Texas dates, Jimmy Eat World will be joined by special guests Minus the Bear and Sparta.
The tour will also include their return to the Vans Warped Tour stage, as they will appear in all five cities — Washington, D.C.; Long Beach, California; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Mexico City, Mexico; and Orlando, Florida.
The tour will feature Bleed American in its entirety, as well as other songs. Bleed American, released in 2001, was Jimmy Eat World's fourth album and their first to gain any kind of national attention after three earlier releases in the 1990s.
The album is best known for the hit song, "The Middle," which remains their biggest hit to date.
Released two months before 9/11, the album was changed to the name Jimmy Eat World (which is also the name of their first album) after the attack, only reverting back to its original name in 2008.
The band went on to release six more albums in their career, most recently the apt Surviving in 2019. They have released a few non-album singles in recent years, including "Telepath" in 2023.
For the North American dates, tickets will be available starting with an artist, Citi, and American Express presale beginning on Wednesday, February 11.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale date of Friday, February 13, at 10 am. For Information on tickets and more, visit JimmyEatWorld.com.
JIMMY EAT WORLD — 25 YEARS OF BLEED AMERICAN TOUR DATES
- June 9 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- June 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- June 12 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- June 13-14 – Washington, D.C. – Vans Warped Tour
- June 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
- June 17 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
- June 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Highmark Skyline Stage at Mann
- June 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- July 3 – Calgary, AB – Spruce Meadows
- July 4 – Fort McMurray, AB – Hello Summer Festival
- July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- July 18 – Seattle WA – WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field
- July 19 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
- July 22 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater
- July 24 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
- July 25-26 – Long Beach, CA – Vans Warped Tour
- August 14 – Halifax, UK – The Piece Hall
- August 15 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Castle
- August 16 – London, UK – Gunnersbury Park
- August 22 – Montreal, QC – Vans Warped Tour
- August 23 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
- September 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
- September 9 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
- September 10 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- September 12-13 – Mexico City, MX – Vans Warped Tour
- November 12 – Nashville, TN
- November 14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- November 14-15 – Orlando, FL – Vans Warped Tour