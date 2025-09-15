Deck The Halls
Kick off the holidays at the 48th annual Chi Omega Christmas Market in Dallas
It may only be September, but those in the know are already gearing up for the holiday season by buying tickets to the 48th annual Chi Omega Christmas Market. The beloved Dallas tradition is back September 24-27 at Dallas Market Hall, and it’s the perfect way to jumpstart your festive season while shopping for a cause.
These four festive days combine the magic of holiday shopping with the joy of giving back. With more than 220 handpicked vendors offering everything from holiday décor and home goods to jewelry, gourmet treats, and unique gifts, you’ll find something special for everyone on your list (and maybe a little something for yourself, too).
Photo by Celeste Cass
Even better? Every ticket purchased supports local Dallas nonprofits and scholarships, so you can shop knowing your dollars are making a meaningful difference. Since its founding, the Chi Omega Christmas Market has raised millions for organizations that strengthen and serve the community.
Here are the can’t-miss events and their dates:
- Preview Party: Wednesday, September 24, 5-8 pm – Be the first to shop exclusive finds, sip festive cocktails, and enjoy live entertainment.
- First Call Shopping: Thursday, September 25, 9 am-1 pm – Enjoy an early-bird shopping session with fewer crowds.
- General Admission: Thursday, September 25, 1-7 pm; Friday, September 26, 9 am-7 pm; Saturday, September 27, 9 am-5 pm.
Whether you’re a holiday enthusiast who can’t wait to deck the halls or you’re simply hunting for the perfect gift, the Chi Omega Christmas Market is your one-stop shop for seasonal cheer. Plus, the festive atmosphere at Dallas Market Hall (2200 Stemmons Freeway) makes it feel like stepping into a winter wonderland — no snow boots required.
Don’t wait until the last minute — tickets sell out quickly, especially for the Preview Party and First Call shopping. Be sure to purchase your Preview Party tickets by September 10 to secure your spot and start the holidays off right.