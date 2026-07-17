Movie Theater News
Dallas' historic Inwood Theatre extends run with new 3-year lease deal
Dallas' storied Inwood Theatre will remain open for at least three more years after its operator, Landmark Theatres, reached a short-term lease agreement with its landlord.
The deal extends the life of the nearly 80-year-old movie theater, at 5458 West Lovers Lane, for three years while leaving its long-term more uncertain.
The theater's future has been somewhat in flux since February 2024 when it was temporarily locked out for defaulting on its lease payments.
The lockout was in effect for less than a week before the theater reopened on February 24, 2024.
Later that year, a judge in New York ordered Cohen Media Group, which owns Landmark Theatres, to auction off its properties after it defaulted on a loan.
The resulting auction garnered zero bids for Landmark Theatres, and the theater chain has continued operating without incident in the time since.
Now, as part of the lease extension, Landmark is investing in the guest experience at Inwood Theatre, with several upgrades already underway and expected to be completed by the end of July, according to a release.
Improvements include the installation of leather reclining seats in the main theater, replacing the existing LoveSac couches, refinishing the theater’s original entryway terrazzo, and replacing poster cases with new LED display cases.
Additional enhancements are planned over the next two years.
The Inwood Theatre, which first opened in 1947, is one of the few remaining theaters from the 1940s still in operation today and has long served as a cultural cornerstone in Dallas.
It is noted for its distinctive Art Deco architecture and curated film programming, which includes a monthly midnight screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which is believed to be the longest-running midnight movie showing in the nation.
“The Inwood Theatre has been a beloved part of the Dallas community for nearly eight decades and remains one of the neighborhood’s most recognizable and cherished landmarks,” said Corinne Hoffman of L&B Realty Advisors, which owns Inwood Village, in a statement.
“We value the history and character it brings to Inwood Village. Like many long-standing entertainment venues, continued care and reinvestment help ensure it can keep delivering the experience patrons know and love. We look forward to seeing the impact that the improvements at Inwood Theatre have for generations to come.”