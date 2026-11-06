Concert News
Latin superstar Feid gives green light to 2027 tour stopping in Dallas
Colombian singer Feid will come to North America in 2027 with his Ferxxo - The Green Star Tour, a 31-date journey that will include a stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday, March 24.
The tour, which starts on February 5 in Orlando, Florida, will hit multiple cities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico over the course of three months.
In addition to Dallas, other Texas stops will include Houston on March 25 and Austin on March 26.
Feid is a Reggaeton/Latin trap star who will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his 2017 debut album, Así Como Suena, in 2027.
The name of the tour is a nod to his two latest albums: El Green Print: La Saga - Feid vs Ferxxo and El Green Print: La Saga - El Club de las Flores, both of which were released in 2026.
As you might expect with a top Latin singer, Feid has worked with multiple other Latin stars in his career, including J Balvin, Maluma, Bad Bunny, Karol G, and more.
Tickets for the tour will be available starting with the Citi presale, which begins on Tuesday, November 10 at 9 am, lasting through November 11 at 10 pm.
Fans can sign up for Feid's presale through Monday, November 9, with the presale beginning on Wednesday, November 11 at 10 am, ending the same day at 10 pm.
The general on-sale begins on Thursday, November 12 at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com.
FERXXO – THE GREEN STAR TOUR 2027 DATES
- Fri, Feb 5: Orlando, FL - Kia Center
- Sat, Feb 6: Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena
- Thu, Feb 11: Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
- Thu, Feb 18: Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
- Sat, Feb 20: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Tue, Feb 23: Boston, MA - TD Garden
- Thu, Feb 25: Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
- Fri, Feb 26: Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Sun, Feb 28: Hartford, CT - PeoplesBank Arena
- Wed, Mar 3: Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
- Thu, Mar 11: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- Sat, Mar 13: Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
- Thu, Mar 18: Chicago, IL - United Center
- Wed, Mar 24: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- Thu, Mar 25: Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- Fri, Mar 26: Austin, TX - Moody Center
- Wed, Mar 31: Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- Fri, Apr 2: Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
- Sun, Apr 4: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- Tue, Apr 6: Portland, OR - Moda Center
- Thu, Apr 8: Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- Sat, Apr 10: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- Sun, Apr 11: San Jose, CA - SAP Center
- Tue, Apr 13: Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center at Fresno State
- Thu, Apr 15: Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center
- Sat, Apr 17: Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Fri, Apr 23: San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
- Sat, Apr 24: Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center
- Sun, Apr 25: Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
- Thu, Apr 29: Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome
- Wed, May 5: Monterrey, MX - Arena MTY
- Thu, May 13: Guadalajara, MX - Arena VFG
- Fri, May 21: Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes