The Thanksgiving weekend slate is packed, mostly with holiday-themed events, in and around Dallas. Choices include an ice skating show, a concert celebrating the music of a popular TV show, five theater productions, three big lights displays, a festive train ride, three versions of The Nutcracker, a comedian, a symphony concert, and a rock concert.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this holiday weekend. For more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Wednesday, November 25
Disney on Ice: Magic in the Stars
Disney on Ice: Magic in the Stars charts a course through the night sky, where every story starts with a wish. Audiences will experience the magic of Frozen 2 and celebrate the power of love with Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Kristoff; watch Asha and her friend Star from Wish as they skate to “This Wish”; embrace the dreams and gifts inside us all with Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, and maybe even Bruno from Encanto; and more. The show will have eight performances through Sunday at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen.
Outlander In Concert: Echoes Through The Highlands
Outlander in Concert: Echoes Through the Highlands is a live experience that features cinematic visuals from all eight seasons of Outlander presented on a large HD cinema screen. The footage is paired with the iconic Celtic score performed by a live ensemble of musicians and vocalists, featuring traditional Scottish instruments, including bagpipes, fiddles, and the hurdy-gurdy. The concert takes place at Majestic Theatre.
Broadway Dallas presents Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features the hit songs "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas” from the original animated series. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. There will be nine performances through Sunday at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
Thursday, November 26
Grand Prairie Parks, Arts and Recreation presents Prairie Lights
Thanksgiving Day is opening day for Prairie Lights in Grand Prairie, a two-mile, drive-through holiday park experience that showcases a display of more than 4 million lights arranged in hundreds of festive holiday scenes throughout Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake. At the halfway point, guests can exit their vehicle to enjoy carnival rides, concessions, photos with Santa, the magical walk-through forest, and holiday shopping. The second half of the drive ends with a one-of-a-kind LED light tunnel. The light display will be open daily through December 31.
Friday, November 27
Grapevine Vintage Railroad presents North Pole Express
Board the North Pole Express for a festive journey featuring traditional Christmas sing-alongs, Christmas characters, and photos and interaction with Santa. Special surprises onboard and family-friendly entertainment make the North Pole Express a popular annual event. Guests can delight at the sounds of the season and the decorated coaches. It will run through December 30 at Grapevine Vintage Railroad.
Dallas Theater Center presents A Christmas Carol
Dallas Theater Center will embark on their annual magical Christmas Eve adventure with Ebenezer Scrooge as three otherworldly spirits whisk him away on a journey of hope and redemption. From the nostalgic warmth of Christmases past to the stark truths of the present and the ominous shadows of the future, Scrooge’s journey is a spectacle of wonder. The production runs through December 27 at Wyly Theatre.
Chamberlain Ballet presents The Nutcracker
Chamberlain Ballet will present their annual production of The Nutcracker, where audiences can join Clara on a magical journey that begins on Christmas Eve and carries her through a battle between the Nutcracker and the Rat King, a winter wonderland filled with dancing snowflakes, and the enchanting Land of Sweets. The production, featuring special guest artists from the New York City Ballet, will have three performances through Sunday at Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson.
Mic Drop Comedy presents Damon Wayans Jr.
Damon Wayans Jr. is part of the vaunted Wayans family, the son of Damon Wayans, Sr., and nephew of Keenan Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, and Kim Wayans. The actor and comedian has starred in movies like How To Be Single and Let’s Be Cops, as well as TV series like Happy Endings and New Girl. He'll perform five times through Sunday at Mic Drop Comedy in Plano.
Repertory Company Theatre presents The Game's Afoot, or Holmes for the Holidays
It is December 1936, and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for the holidays. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, Gillette assumes the persona of his beloved Holmes to track down the killer before the next victim appears. There will be three performances through Sunday at Repertory Company Theatre in Richardson.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 & Swan Lake"
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present an all-Tchaikovsky program, conducted by Fabio Luisi and featuring pianist Tom Borrow. The program includes Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor and the Suite from Swan Lake. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Pocket Sandwich Theatre presents Ebenezer Scrooge
Ebenezer Scrooge is a holiday tradition, shown at The Pocket Sandwich Theatre every year since 1981. The show is based on the age-old holiday favorite about the miserly Scrooge, who is visited one Christmas Eve by three ghosts intent on helping him change his ways. The tale of love, redemption, and forgiveness captures the true spirit and magic of the holiday season for the whole family. The production runs through December 23 at Pocket Sandwich Theatre in Carrollton.
Texas Ballet Theater presents The Nutcracker
The Nutcracker is a cherished tradition from Texas Ballet Theater that offers a world of enchantment where snowflakes swirl, dreams come to life, and holiday magic fills the air. Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and Ben Stevenson, O.B.E.’s choreography awaken the holiday spirit for audiences. There will be nine performances through December 6 at Winspear Opera House.
Blue October in concert
Houston rock band Blue October was founded over 30 years ago, but they didn't break out until their 2006 album, Foiled, which put them in the Billboard 200 for the first time. They went on to have a string of top-selling albums, including three straight that went to No. 1 on the Billboard Rock chart. The band, which is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Foiled, will play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.
Saturday, November 28
Dallas Children's Theater presents Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
The holiday classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer soars off the screen in an adaptation of the beloved television special. Filled with holiday hits like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "A Holly Jolly Christmas," the musical features favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius, and, of course, Rudolph. The production, which started on November 21, runs through December 20 at Dallas Children's Theater.
Avant Chamber Ballet presents The Nutcracker
The Nutcracker with Live Orchestra, featuring Dallas Chamber Symphony, tells the story of Clara and her adventures with the Nutcracker Prince as they journey through the Land of Sweets. The production by Avant Chamber Ballet features vibrant costumes, stunning choreography, and a professional cast of dancers. There will be seven performances through December 6 at Moody Performance Hall.
Vitruvian Lights
Vitruvian Park's annual Vitruvian Lights transforms the Addison park into a magical holiday wonderland as more than 1.5 million sparkling LED lights are wrapped around approximately 470 trees. Visitors are encouraged to walk or drive through the park to enjoy the beauty of the lights. The annual tree lighting ceremony takes place on Saturday, November 28, features a performance by Limelight, an Emerald City band. There will be other special events through the event's run, which continues through January 3.
Frostival at Howell Family Farms
At Frostival, visitors can step into a glowing winter dream, where holiday magic comes alive under a dazzling canopy of festive lights. Guests can wander through the enchanting Trail of Lights, sip on hot cocoa, and enjoy seasonal crafts. The event also includes free professional photos with Santa and a chance to meet holiday characters up close. The event takes place on select dates through December 27 at Howell Family Farms.