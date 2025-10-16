Sports News
Major League Volleyball gains a pulse in Dallas with new team in 2026
Major League Volleyball will expand into the Dallas area for the 2026 season with the addition of the Dallas Pulse, which will play at Comerica Center in Frisco.
The Pulse will be the eighth women's team in a league that started in 2024, joining teams in Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Nebraska, Florida, California, and Nevada.
Two more teams in Washington, D.C. and Northern California are scheduled to be added to the growing league in 2027.
According to a release, Dallas-Fort Worth has long been a powerhouse for volleyball, producing elite athletes through nationally recognized club programs, championship high school teams, and leading collegiate programs.
“North Texas is one of the most passionate and competitive volleyball markets in the country,” said Grady Raskin, President and CEO of Dallas Pulse, in a statement. “Our name represents the heart of the city and the tempo of the game. We are bringing world-class volleyball to Dallas-Fort Worth - not only for the dedicated fans who already love the sport, but also for those who are about to experience just how thrilling and dynamic professional volleyball can be.”
Major League Volleyball joins the growing women's professional sports movement in the U.S., led by leagues like the WNBA and National Women's Soccer League.
According to a report from Deloitte, women’s professional leagues are projected to surpass $2 billion in global revenue by 2026.
Deposits for season ticket holders will be available on the Dallas Pulse website beginning October 16 for home games at Comerica Center in Frisco.
The ownership group of Dallas Pulse features North Texas business leaders and entrepreneurs, including several women owners, united by a shared commitment to empowering female athletes and expanding opportunities in professional sports.
The 2026 season schedule and the date of the first collegiate draft for the team will be announced at a future date.