Store closure
Beloved Dallas boat and kayak shop Mariner Sails to close after 50 years
After more than five decades serving North Texas paddlers, sailors, and watersports enthusiasts, Dallas watercraft store Mariner Sails is coming into harbor for good.
Founder and owner Aris Tsamis announced the store closure in an email to customers and on the shop website, saying he has decided to retire after more than 50 years in business.
Located at 11110 N. Stemmons Fwy. in north Dallas, Mariner Sails has long been a go-to for kayaks, canoes, sailboats, paddleboards, accessories, repairs, and expert advice. Over the years, the store built a loyal following among everyone from competitive racers to casual weekend paddlers.
"Thank you for your business and support for over 50 years," Tsamis wrote to customers. "We have been fortunate to navigate the retail and service world for over 50 years, and we couldn't have done it without you."
Mariner Sails was known for stocking hard-to-find inventory and taking the time to personally assist customers with questions, purchases, and even helping them load up new watercraft to haul home. As a fun tradition, they took photos of happy customers standing next to their new boats and kayaks outside the store and posted them to their Facebook page.
Tsamis credited customers for helping sustain the business since 1975 and for creating a community centered around life on the water.
"You are the reason we have worked for so many years to help make sure our watersports community can get on the water and enjoy the peace, the competition, the comradery, the friendships, and the satisfaction of being on the water," he said.
Social media posts about the closure have drawn more than 100 comments from longtime customers recounting experiences buying watercraft or seeking expertise on parts and repairs. One likened it to "a death in the family." Others wonder why no one has stepped in to buy the business.
While calling the decision bittersweet, Tsamis said retirement will allow him to spend more time enjoying the sports he has spent a career supporting.
"I'm going to miss my Mariner Sails family and friends, and I have enjoyed every minute of my time with you," he wrote. "On the flip side, I'm very excited about the opportunity to get out on the water more and enjoy the sports we all love."
In news that softens the blow just slightly, the closure means the launch of a major liquidation sale. Mariner Sails closed its doors to customers June 9-10 to prepare for the event, with the store-closing sale beginning Thursday, June 11. Tsamis described it as the company's "biggest, best, and FINAL SALE," adding that "everything MUST GO."
The sale will take place in-store only, with additional details expected through the company's email and social media channels. (The website will not show sale pricing, they note.) Customers are encouraged to shop early for the best selection. Doors will open at the regular time of 9 am June 11.
"Our doors will be closing forever soon, so please visit us and help celebrate our time together," Tsamis said.
No final closing date has been announced, but a Facebook post says it'll be "a few short weeks."
"It has been my privilege to be a part of your watersports community," Tsamis wrote. "We here at Mariner Sails wish you all the time on the water you can stand!"