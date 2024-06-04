Basketball News
Where to watch the NBA Finals at these Dallas restaurants and bars
For the first time since 2011, the Dallas Mavericks have advanced to the NBA Finals and will be facing off against the Boston Celtics.
You can catch them at home if you have regular TV: 2024 NBA Finals games will broadcast exclusively on ABC. But for those who don't have ABC or would prefer to watch with fellow fans, Dallas bars and restaurants are hosting watch parties with drink specials and other festivities.
Pretty much any sports bar in town is going to be onboard, but here's a few places hosting watch parties throughout the finals:
Mi Dia From Scratch: Mexican chain is celebrating the finals at all three locations in Grapevine, Plano, and Flower Mound, Arrive early to get the best seats for Happy Hour specials Monday-Friday from 3-6 pm.
Shakertins is partnering with Miller/Coors for the NBA Finals with $2 Miller Lite drafts during every game. The Dallas-Galleria location has eight 85-inch TVs to watch the game with seating for guests starting at 6:30 pm. There is no table fee or reservation, unless the party is big.
Sidecar Socialis showing the NBA Finals on 80 TVs, including 16-foot screens, at both locations in Frisco and Addison. Specials include $6 Mavs shots and bread pudding bites served through June 16.
Stan's Blue Note. Greenville Avenue bar is hosting watch parties with $3.75 domestic draft beers during the game.
Heroes Lounge. Caribbean restaurant and bar is hosting a watch party on June 6, with doors opening at 5 pm. There's no cover and they'll serve free wings until halftime.
AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas will project the game onto the Media Wall screen on the lawn for all seven of the games starting June 6. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.
Happiest Hour.Harwood District bar will show all seven games of the NBA Finals across more than 40 TVs and a 30-foot LED screen. They also have options for hosting private watch parties with a VIP table option.
BoomerJack's Grill. Sports bar chain will host watch parties for all NBA Final games across more than 50 TVs including a 16-foot main screen. Drink specials include: $3 Domestic Drafts, $3 Fireball, $4 Wells, $5 Tito’s and $4 Mavs shots with proceeds going to the Grace Foundation. The party starts an hour before game time and seating is first come first serve.
Christies. The sports bar now relocated to Greenville Avenue has an astonishing 69 TVs on the premises, and are accepting reservations for the game airing on June 6.