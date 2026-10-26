Music and Football
Miranda Lambert to perform at halftime for Cowboys' Thanksgiving game
Country music superstar and Texas native Miranda Lambert will be the halftime performer at the Dallas Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving Day game in 2026, according to a release from the NFL.
The Cowboys will play against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on November 26, scheduled to start at 3:30 pm.
This will be the 30th consecutive Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show, dating back to Reba McEntire's performance at the inaugural show in 1997. Other performers over the years have included Destiny’s Child, Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers, Selena Gomez, Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone.
Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer and co-owner of the Cowboys, says she came up with the idea as a way to help launch The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign, which has existed since 1890.
“The Red Kettle Kickoff has become one of the Dallas Cowboys’ proudest traditions and one my family and our entire organization look forward to every Thanksgiving,” Jones says in the release. “For 30 years, incredible artists have appeared on our halftime stage to help The Salvation Army bring hope to millions of people in need. We’re grateful to Miranda Lambert for joining that legacy and helping us continue this meaningful tradition.”
Lambert has made local news repeatedly of late. She held her Crisco album release party at Billy Bob's Texas Billy Bob's Texas earlier in October. Her "Velvet Rodeo" residency wardrobe will be showcased beginning next month at the new Icons Gallery at the National Cowgirl Museum in Fort Worth.
“There’s something special about how music brings people together, especially when it’s to spread joy and hope to families who need it most,” Lambert said in a statement. “The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys have built an incredible tradition with the Red Kettle Kickoff, and I can’t wait to be back home in Texas this Thanksgiving to help carry it forward.”
Every donation to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign stays in the community in which it’s given to provide help and hope for those in need. To learn more, go to SalvationArmyUSA.org.