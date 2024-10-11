The Great Pumpkin(s)
NorthPark Center presents a pumpkin patch with a purpose
A big perk of fall is seeing pumpkins everywhere, but NorthPark Centeris giving gourds an even greater purpose from October 11-November 3.
With its inaugural NorthPark Pumpkin Patch, CenterPark Garden will be transformed into a fairytale fall destination, filled with thousands of pumpkins, autumn plantings, a wishing well, a gnome village, and more. And it's all to benefit Community Partners of Dallas.
Since 1989, Community Partners of Dallas has ensured safety and restored dignity and hope to abused and neglected children by providing crucial resources and support to the caseworkers of Dallas County Child Protective Services. Community Partners of Dallas provides items such as winter coats, diapers, formula, holiday gifts, school uniforms, personal hygiene products, food, and more to send the abused children in our community the message that someone does care.
Designed by Harold Leidner Landscape Architects and NorthPark’s renowned landscape team, the NorthPark Pumpkin Patch will give visitors photo opportunities, hot apple cider, storytimes with Bookmarks (a Dallas Public Library space located within the shopping center), and whimsical scavenger hunts.
“Providing seasonal, interactive experiences for families has always been important to us at NorthPark, and the Pumpkin Patch is a new way to give back to our community,” says Nancy A. Nasher, president of NorthPark Management Company. “We are honored to support Community Partners of Dallas through this festive celebration and help raise important funds for abused and neglected children.”
The first Pumpkin Patch is chaired by former NorthPark Ambassador Andrea Nayfa.
The fall fun kicks off with CPD’s Change is Good fundraiser on Sunday, October 13, from 3-6 pm. This year, Change is Good is chaired by Tina Lalangas and Gavin Minnis with their children Phoebe and Tessa, and Maria and Dino Sideris with their children Yioula and Georgia. Madison and James Strode, with their children Stella, Silvie, and Trip, will serve as honorary chairs.
This annual family fundraising event encourages children to collect change to help change the lives of abused and neglected children through the important work of CPD.
Participating children will collect coins and bills in adorable jars, and even “virtual change” online throughout the fall, and will turn in the funds raised at the event for a chance to win prizes and the title of top fundraiser.
“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with NorthPark Center as the beneficiary of the magical, extraordinary Pumpkin Patch. This is such a beautiful gift to our community! Not only will CenterPark be an amazing venue for our annual fundraiser, Change is Good, but the Pumpkin Patch will also serve as the ultimate spot for families to gather this fall,” says Joanna Clarke, president and CEO of Community Partners of Dallas.
Throughout the event, all change collected by the wishing well in the Pumpkin Patch, the Dillard’s Fountain, and the Neiman Marcus Fountain inside NorthPark will be donated to CPD.
The Pumpkin Patch will be free and open to the public. Check NorthPark Center's website for an up-to-date list of events and activities.