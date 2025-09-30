Bottled Blonde News
Honky-tonk to open in Bottled Blonde space near Dallas' Deep Ellum
There's a new honky-tonk coming to town: Called Palomino Ranch, it's a Nashville-style honky tonk with a nightlife twist, opening at 505 N. Good Latimer Expy., in the space previously occupied by Bottled Blonde.
According to a release, it'll open on October 9 in time for the Red River Rivalry game on October 11.
Palomino Ranch is from Evening Entertainment Group, the same operators who opened Bottled Blonde in that space in 2017, and turned the formerly sleepy Good Latimer area into a bawdy club zone.
“After seven great years in Dallas, it was simply time for something new,” says EEG co-owner Les Corieri in a statement. “Palomino Ranch is built for the way people want to experience nightlife now—a high-energy country vibe that’s also approachable and fun.”
Palomino Ranch builds on the company’s Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville concept, and will feature DJs spinning country remixes, 80s/90s throwbacks, and old-school hip hop.
The bar will feature "interactive" drinks and shots, from oversized “long shots” delivered via telescoping poles, to picklebacks (whiskey shot plus a hollowed-out pickle juice chaser), to ice cube shot glasses that guests toss at a bell after they finish.
Rooftop refresh
A redesigned rooftop patio features a fresh green-and-white coastal garden-inspired look, with oversized couches and lounge seating, as well as bottle service. Massive LED screens will show major sports and pay-per-view events before transitioning into DJ-driven programming that keeps the party going late.
The exterior has been upgraded with new wooden tile finishes, while the interior embraces a retro-country design.
The food menu features appetizers, smoked sandwiches, salads, and shareable favorites, paired with a full bar, beer, wine, and "approachable" bottle service.
Evening Entertainment Group's brand lineup currently encompasses Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville (Nashville), Backyard (Dallas, Phoenix, Gilbert), Mother Tucker’s Tavern (Scottsdale), Bottled Blonde (Scottsdale, Las Vegas), Casa Amigos (Scottsdale), Hi-Fi Kitchen + Cocktails (Scottsdale), and Skylanes (Scottdale).