This week's hot headlines
New casual French eatery tops this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.
1. Casual Frenchie restaurant nabs spot at Dallas' Plaza at Preston Center. A Dallas hospitality team best known for its restaurants in the Knox Street area is expanding to Preston Center: Travis Street Hospitality, owner of restaurants such as Georgie, Le Bilboquet, and Knox Street Bistro, is opening a new concept at the chic Plaza at Preston Center. The restaurant is called Frenchie, and it will take the space at 8420 Preston Center Plaza that was Corner Bakery, which closed in 2022 after 23 years.
2. Glam Dallas Chinese restaurant to replace Pei Wei in Casa Linda Plaza. East Dallas shopping center Casa Linda Plaza has scored an exciting new Asian restaurant: Called MiYa, it will open at 9450 Garland Rd. #383, in the former Pei Wei, which closed in December 2023 after a decade.
3. Green Door restaurant in famed historic downtown Dallas building closes. A treasured neighborhood restaurant near the Dallas Farmers Market has closed: Green Door Public House, which resided at 600 S. Harwood St. in a building with a profound historic legacy, closed on August 4, after 10 years.
4. Fiji Airways debuts new nonstop flights from Fiji to DFW Airport. Make your vacation plans now: Fiji Airways is introducing the first ever non-stop flights between Nadi, Fiji and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Texas, USA commencing in December 2024.
5. Significant home in Dallas' Oak Cliff strides onto market for $4M. Architecture aficionados won't want to miss out on this $4 million immaculate mid-century modern home that is scheduled to land on Dallas' luxury real estate market on August 14. Situated on an expansive 2.09-acre lot in the highly coveted Kessler Lake Estates neighborhood in Dallas, 718 Kessler Lake Drive is a time capsule of mid-century modern design combined with the timelessness of luxury.