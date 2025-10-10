Sports Meets Comedy
Savannah Bananas to bring their wacky baseball tour to Arlington
Baseball fans are in for a bizarro version of the sport when the Savannah Bananas make their debut at Globe Life Field in Arlington on September 25-27, 2026.
The Bananas are a professional baseball team that has become a worldwide sensation for their entertaining style of play that's far removed from what can be found in Major League Baseball.
The team plays a fan-involved and fast-paced style of baseball called “Banana Ball,” which features unique rules such as no bunting or walks, fans catching foul balls for outs, and a two-hour time limit.
They are also known for spontaneously breaking out into choreographed dances, putting on epic scoring celebrations, and swinging flaming bats, among an array of other antics.
The visit to Arlington will include three games against the Texas Tailgaters, one of six teams in the Banana Ball league that has grown to include teams with names like Party Animals, Loco Beach Coconuts, and Indianapolis Clowns.
The visit to Globe Life Field (taking place while the Texas Rangers are on the road playing the Minnesota Twins) is part of a large 2026 Banana Ball World Tour.
While this will be the only stop by the Bananas in Dallas-Fort Worth, fans can also see the Texas Tailgaters play the Loco Beach Coconuts at Riders Field in Frisco on March 7 and 8.
The Tailgaters will also play the Indianapolis Clowns at Dell Diamond in the Austin suburb of Round Rock on March 14 and 15; against the Coconuts at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio on June 26 and 27; and against the Party Animals at Constellation Field in Sugar Land on August 28 and 29.
Tickets for the Savannah Bananas and the league in general have become so popular that fans must enter a lottery just for the chance to buy them. The lottery form will be open through October 31 at bananaballticketlottery.fansfirsttickets.com.
Globe Life Field will also offer a limited number of premium lower concourse tickets for each of the three games. This allotment of tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, October 21 at 10 am CT at GlobeLifeField.com/bananas.
Fans interested in presale access have two options:
- Priority Presale – Available on Monday, October 20, from 10 am to 4 pm CT. Fans who place a deposit on a Rangers 2026 season ticket package by October 15, 2025, will receive access to this exclusive presale window.
- Regular Presale – Available on Monday, October 20, from 4 to 10 pm CT. Fans can sign up for Globe Life Field and Texas Rangers email alerts or text “RANGERS” to 76432 to receive presale notifications via text.