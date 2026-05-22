Art & Athletics
Sundance Square kicks off free 'Summer of Soccer' in downtown Fort Worth
Sundance Square is getting in the soccer game: The downtown Fort Worth district is preparing for FIFA World Cup exuberance with two months of watch parties, public art, live music, and family-friendly events tied to the biggest sporting event on the planet. It's an event they're calling "Summer of Soccer at Sundance Square."
Beginning Saturday, May 23, Sundance Square Plaza will transform into a central gathering place for fans, families and visitors excited about World Cup, a release says. That includes some giant, colorful painted soccer balls by local artists that will be displayed in the plaza.
From June 11-July 19, the plaza will host free public watch parties for 104 matches, complete with food vendors, bars, DJs, and family-friendly activities.
“With Texas playing such an important role on a global stage this summer, Sundance Square has a special opportunity to welcome fans and celebrate the energy of our city and the tournament,” says Albert Rios, Sundance Square's head of special events and community engagement, in the release. “Summer of Soccer gives people a place to gather and cheer for their favorite teams. We’re creating a neighborhood party on a global stage, where good food, great music and true Fort Worth hospitality are all part of the experience.”
A kickoff event will take place May 23, and will include the installation of over two dozen giant artist-designed soccer balls throughout Sundance Square Plaza. The celebration will continue into the evening with free cumbia dance lessons from 6-7 pm, followed by a presentation of the participating artists, and a live performance by Quimikoz del Son from 7-10 pm.
“These soccer balls are joyful, highly visible, and deeply local,” says Sarah Ayala, Sundance Square art director. “Each artist brings their own point of view to a form everyone immediately recognizes. Together, the installation becomes a celebration of soccer, but also of the artists and creative voices that make Fort Worth such a dynamic cultural city.”
The artist-designed soccer balls will remain on view in the plaza through June 7 before being reinstalled across Sundance Square for the remainder of the summer, the organizers say.
Nine FIFA World Cup matches (more than in any other host city) will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, dubbed "Dallas Stadium," for the tournament. They will start with Netherlands vs. Japan on June 14, followed by England vs. Croatia on June 17, Argentina vs. Austria on June 22, Japan vs. Sweden on June 25, and Jordan vs. Argentina on June 27.
The stadium will also host two Round of 32 matches (June 30 and July 3), one Round of 16 match (July 6), and one Semi-Final match (July 14).
Early estimates say Dallas-Fort Worth could welcome nearly 4 million visitors during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.