All On The Same Team
CultureMap Dallas' winning Tailgate bash unites sports fans + foodies
CultureMap fans know how to party, especially when they're cheering on their favorite sports teams with a taco in one hand and a beverage in the other.
That was precisely the vibe on Sunday, October 5, at The Empire Room, where fan assembled to celebrate all things sporty at The Tailgate.
Decked out in plenty of blue and silver, in honor of the Dallas Cowboys taking on the New York Jets that afternoon, guests arrived at the indoor-outdoor venue ready to score an afternoon to remember.
Grace Tudor, Tanner Agar, Dee Lincoln, Bella Dinardo.Photo by ASHGPHOTO
A strut across the football field-inspired "green carpet" brought hungry attendees inside, where their taste buds were not disappointed. No tailgate is complete without killer eats, and this year’s restaurant roster was championship caliber. Attendees indulged in a dizzying spread of creative, tailgate-inspired bites, including:
- Assorted po'boys from Antone's Famous Po' Boys
- Chicken and tofu lettuce wraps from Feng Shui
- Roast beef sandwiches on Heritage wheat bread from Empire Baking
- Pastalaya: penne pasta with shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, and Creole cream sauce from Dee's Table
- Football-shaped Jamaican jerk pork tostadas from Loro
- Fried chicken sandwich with gochujang, caramelized onion, mayo, and pickles from Kona Grill
- JOA Grill's bulgogi ssam and akaushi sausage kimbap
- Five spice slow-braised pork bao from Komodo
- McRae's American Bistro & Cocktails' cherry BBQ short rib sliders with feta cheese and apple-cabbage slaw
- Harissa-glazed chicken wings with black garlic ranch and scallions from Fearing Restaurant Group
- Taqueria La Ventana's bistek and al pastor tacos
- The All American, Kevin Bacon, and The Western burgers from Twisted Root Burger Co.
- Slow-cooked pork carnitas tacos from Señor Oink
- Lil' BRGs from STK Steakhouse
- Corn Holes (petite deep-fried Better Balance vegan hot dogs dipped in a cornmeal-infused beignet batter on a stick, and drizzled with a spicy bourbon mustard) from Richardson International Food Festival (RIFF)
- Scout at the Statler's pineapple char siu pulled pork sliders
- Spiced apple crisp cups from Ruby Baking Co.
To wash it all down and keep spirits high well past the fourth quarter, there were Patron Silver margaritas and ranch waters, Reyka Vodka's Midfield Mule, The Ryes of Texas and the Bourbon Peach Buzz from Still Austin Whiskey, water from Saratoga, and an array of beers from Yuengling.
Loro brought football-shaped Jamaican jerk pork tostadas.Photo by ASHGPHOTO
Following last year’s fan-favorite Ultimate Wing Showdown, this year’s competition turned up the heat with the Top Taco Tournament. After weeks of online voting, the champion was revealed live at The Tailgate: Taqueria La Ventana.
Kona Grill's spicy, savory chicken sandwich scored big as attendees' official favorite dish of the day.
In between nibbles, guests could browse Mizzen+Main's collection of high-performance and collegiate shirts, explore holiday party options at Puttshack, and learn about crowd-funded college football from Sportsmo.
Those ready to get a jump on holiday shopping — or eager to complete their own collections — bid on sports and pop-culture memorabilia in the silent auction.
Crystal Hardman, Michelle Vo.Photo by ASHGPHOTO
Guests who arrived early scored big with an appearance from former Texas Rangers pitcher Derek Holland, who greeted fans, signed autographs, and snapped photos for the first hour. Holland, who famously helped pitch the Rangers to their 2011 World Series run, was all smiles as fans lined up to meet him.
As the cherry on top, the Cowboys trounced the Jets as Tailgate fans whooped and celebrated — no need for overtime here.
The Tailgate was sponsored by FLIGHT by Yuengling, Sportsmo, Puttshack, Mizzen+Main, Antone's Famous Po' Boys, NXL LVL Events, Patron, and Still Austin Whiskey.