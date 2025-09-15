The most famous food at the annual State Fair of Texas is the Big Tex Choice Awards — the competition between concessionaires who submit new festival creations to try and win an award, fame, and especially fortune, with the competition helping to stoke sales.
But that's far from the only thing to eat at the annual State Fair of Texas — an event that has evolved into a food fest, with more-more-more new foods to try. This year's judges favored Crab & Mozzarella Arancini, Cookie Chaos Milkshake, and Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger Deviled Egg Sliders — three of the winners from the 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards — but the snacking options don't end there.
This year, the State Fair of Texas has an additional 35 new beverages and bites to try. The fair itself runs from September 26-October 19, which spans 24 days. If you're a conscientious foodie, that means going to the fair every day and trying 1.3 snacks every time you go — and that's not even factoring in the Big Tex winners.
Here are the new foods to try at the 2025 State Fair of Texas (and to see the photos of each, go to bigtex.com/new-food).
Aguasol Tequila Corazon Verde - Old Mill Inn on Grand Ave.
Refreshing drink combines melon, elderflower liqueur, lavender bitters, Aguasol Tequila, pineapple fronds, pineapple wedge, and a cantaloupe wedge
Birria Ramen Bowl - Mr. Ramen Fusion at Midway
Ramen with corn, cilantro, fried onion, birria meat, and Monterey Jack cheese, served with consommé.
Cajun Stuffed Seashells - Gulf Coast Grill on First Ave.
Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with shrimp, Andouille sausage, secret sauce, rice, cheese, and cornbread stuffing, served with Cajun Alfredo sauce.
Churro Cheesecake Jalapeño Popper - Velasquez Catering & Concessions Inc. on Funway and MLK Blvd.
Jalapeño peppers with a cheesecake filling covered in churro batter and fried, with dulce de leche sauce.
Colada Lemonada - Mac Loaded on Nimitz Ave.
Frozen twist on piña colada and tangy lemonade with coconut, pineapple juice, and lemonade, topped with cherry syrup, cherry, and a mini umbrella.
Cornbread Doughnut - at Milton’s Donuts at Grand Area
Southern cornbread mix and classic cake batter, topped with choice of cheesecake glaze or warm honey butter.
Decadent Dubai Chocolate Dream - Dickel’s Smokehouse at Cotton Bowl Plaza and First Ave.
16-oz cup with chocolate, strawberries, vanilla ice cream, freeze-dried strawberries, pistachio floss, and a gold-dusted brown butter Dubai chocolate chip cookie stuffed with pistachio kataifi, marshmallow, chocolate, and secret ingredients.
Deep Fried Carbonara - Eataly in Cotton Bowl Plaza
Spaghetti carbonara is breaded and deep fried, topped with guanciale, Pecorino Romano, egg yolks, and Pasta di Gragnano IGP.
Dole Soft Serve Mango - Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream throughout the fairgrounds
Dole Soft Serve Mango in a cup, cone, swirl, or as a sundae with Tajín and chamoy.
El Cono Loco - Cone’d in Cotton Bowl Plaza
Tex-Mex chicken spaghetti with Hatch green chiles, queso, and Monterey Jack tucked inside a a garlic parmesan bread cone, topped with pico, sour cream, and a slice of avocado.
Fried Pickle Bombs - Front Gate, Midway, Funway, and Grand Area
Fried pickles laid atop Crispy Dillies and drizzled with spicy ranch.
Frozen Pickleback - Spicy Hut on Lonestar Blvd.
Salty, sweet, savory, and sour frozen drink with a dill pickle kick, served with a dill pickle & Tajín rim.
Guac-a-Rrons - Tony’s Taco Shop in the Tower Building and on Lonestar Blvd.
Fried pork belly with guacamole, with a pickled red bell peppers, red onion, and cilantro garnish.
Iced Coffee with Ube Milk Foam - Korean Corn Dog on Gateway
Iced coffee with ube (purple yam) milk foam.
Lobster Three Ways - Big Tex Circle
Lobster roll slider, popcorn fried lobster, and lobster mac & cheese.
Matcha Cream Float - Sandoitchi in the Tower Building
Playful twist on the classic Italian affogato, made with matcha ice cream topped with ceremonial-grade matcha, with a Japanese sugar cookie shaped like the iconic Big Tex logo.
Meat Lovers Crunchwrap Calzone - The Dock in the Embarcadero Building
Flour tortilla with mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, seasoned ground beef, zesty red sauce, folded and fried, served with fried mozzarella bites, ranch, and marinara.
Nevins Pop-Elotes - Nevins Hot Buttered Corn in Cotton Bowl Plaza
Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Cotija cheese, mayonnaise, and cilantro with popcorn.
OG Handmade Cinnamon Rolls - Shug’s Cinnamon Rolls in the Tower Building
Shug's Cinnamon Rolls in flavors like original, cream cheese iced, iced with pecans, strawberries & cream, apple crumble, cookies & cream, birthday sprinkles, pecan praline, chocolate glazed, and the Texas Squealer with baco.
Ox’cellent Cornbread Sliders - Pearlie’s Southern Kitchen in Nimitz Terrace
Oxtails piled onto cornbread, with collard green slaw, smoked gouda, and spicy mayo.
Pop Rocks Margarita - Texas Holy Fried Ribs and Fusion BBQ in the Tower Building and Texas Holy Sopapilla Factory in Cotton Bowl Plaza
Frozen margarita with fizzy Pop Rocks and a firework-style garnish.
Rousso's Bacon Jam Cannoli - Rousso’s Fat Bacon on First Ave.
Cannoli filled with ricotta, chocolate chips, and bacon jam with brown sugar, maple syrup, drizzled in Belgian chocolate.
Rousso's Bacon Jam Wagyu Sliders - Rousso’s Fat Bacon on First Ave.
Wagyu beef and bacon jam stacked on a bun.
Russell’s Key Lime Pie Bombs - Palmer’s Hot Chicken on Midway
Key lime pie with extra graham cracker crust and crushed Nilla Wafers rolled into bite-sized pieces, dipped in pancake batter, fried, then topped with Chantilly cream and a lime jelly candy.
Sub-Lime-ly Berrylicious Cooler - The Dock in the Embarcadero Building and Fernie’s Funnel Cake Factory at Grand Area
Berrylicious cooler with strawberries, lime, and coconut water.
Swirly Pearls - Stuffed Wings in the Tower Building
Milk tea with boba pearls and brown sugar topped with soft-serve ice cream.
Texa-misu - Eataly in Cotton Bowl Plaza
Quadratini wafer cookies topped with frozen cremespresso, whipped cream and more Quadratini wafer cookies.
Texas Water - Vandalay Industries on Funway
Natural flavors transform any spring water, sparkling water, or pale ale into a pineapple or lime refresher.
The Texan Crepe - Crepes & Co. In the Tower Building
Brisket wrapped in a cone-shaped savory crepe, with onions, tomatoes, arugula, melted cheese, sriracha mayo and chimichurri sauce.
Ube Rice-Cream Crunch - Barrera’s on Funway
Ube (purple yam) topped with puffed rice, Cool Whip, and a cherry
Vegan Crunchwrap Supreme - Vegan Vibrationz on Nimitz Ave.
Vegan Vibrationz is making history by being one of the first vegan vendors at the State Fair of Texas, serving their vegan Crunchwrap, with seasoned plant-based meat crumble, nacho cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, and tomatoes wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.
What on Earth is This? - Texas Cheesesteaks SouthSide Steaks and Cakes in Cotton Bowl Plaza
Smashed beef patty, chicken, steak, and vegetables in a bun, topped with mustard, provolone, chipotle mayo, green chile, and mysterious sauce.
Wild Black Cherry Bliss - Rita’s Italian Ice at Grand Area
Wild Black Cherry Italian ice meets Black Cherry Cheesecake frozen custard in five layers with real black cherry pieces.
Wild Corn Wheels - Pizza and Nachos in Cotton Bowl Plaza
Corn on the cob with choice of BBQ, Cajun, Tajín, Garlic-Parmesan, Lemon-Pepper, Hot Honey, Buffalo, and Mango-Habanero.
Yabba Dabba Doo Dirty Sprite - Texas Cheesesteaks SouthSide Steaks and Cakes in Cotton Bowl Plaza
Sprite with crunchy ice pebbles, strawberry and green apple syrups, mango, strawberries, coconut crème, Skittles, Lemonheads, pineapple slice, whipped cream, chewy ropes, and Fruity Pebbles.