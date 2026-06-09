World Cup Fun
Halperin Park hosts free World Cup watch parties for USA & Mexico games
Dallas' newest park is joining the lineup of FIFA World Cup watch party sites: Halperin Park will host free public viewing events for six matches featuring the U.S. Men's National Team and Mexico's national team.
Starting with the very first match of the tournament, Mexico vs. South Africa on June 11 at 2 pm, the new bridge park will show the teams' games on their 300-square-foot LED wall, as well as several other large-scale LED screens throughout the park.
Fans will be able to watch the live broadcasts from under the bandshell or the Great Lawn in the park.
The Great Lawn at Halperin Park will be a prime viewing spot for the World Cup Watch Parties. Photo by Kathy Tran
The United States opens their World Cup play on June 12 at 8 pm with a game against Paraguay.
The two teams will play on back-to-back days for the remainder of the Group stage:
- Mexico vs. South Korea - June 18 at 8 pm
- USA vs. Australia - June 19 at 2 pm
- Mexico vs. Czechia - June 24 at 8 pm
- USA vs. Türkiye - June 25 at 9 pm
Each watch party will feature local DJs and other cultural showcases, an assortment of food trucks, and access to the park’s signature amenities such as the Great Lawn, children’s playground, and interactive water features.
In addition, the park will offer special football-themed versions of its programming all month long, including story time, craft zone, face painting, and more.
"We wanted to create a safe, welcoming and high-energy environment where families can experience the magic of the World Cup right in their own backyard,” said April Allen, President and CEO of Halperin Park and the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation, in a statement. “Whether you are wearing green, white and red for El Tri or red, white and blue for the USMNT, we are turning Dallas’s newest public green space into an outdoor living room where fans can connect, cheer, and make unforgettable memories.”
A giant soccer ball sculpture at Halperin Park will be a great selfie opportunity during their World Cup Watch Parties. Photo courtesy of Halperin Park
The events will also feature activations from World Cup sponsors and local partners. Highlights include a life-size replica of Adidas' official World Cup match ball, a McDonald's photo bus and children's activities, Michelob ULTRA fan viewing areas, and complimentary sunscreen provided by UT Southwestern Medical Center.
There is no word if the park will continue to host watch parties should either team advance past the Group stage.
Self-parking is available at the Dallas Zoo surface lot and parking garage, with convenient crosswalk access to the park from Ewing Avenue. Fans are encouraged to take DART, which has a stop at the Dallas Zoo, or rideshare services when possible.
Halperin Park opened in spring 2026 as a five-acre deck park spanning Interstate 35E between Ewing and Marsalis avenues near the Dallas Zoo. Built over the highway, the park was designed to reconnect neighborhoods in southern Dallas that were divided when I-35E was constructed in the 1950s.
The watch parties are part of a big slate World Cup festivities planned across North Texas. Arlington's AT&T Stadium, dubbed "Dallas Stadium" for the tournament, will host nine World Cup matches, while a FIFA Fan Fest will take place at Dallas' Fair Park and watch parties will take place in bars, parks, and other venues across Dallas-Fort Worth.