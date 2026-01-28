Concert News
The Black Crowes extend Southern hospitality to Dallas on 2026 tour
Rock band The Black Crowes will embark on the massive Southern Hospitality Tour in 2026, which will include a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Sunday, August 9.
While the majority of the tour will feature the group - led by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson - co-headlining with Texas rock band Whiskey Myers, the Black Crowes will be the sole headliner in Dallas, joined by opening act Southall.
The 41-city tour will kick off in Austin on May 17, the first of 36 cities to feature Whiskey Myers. In fact, Dallas will be the only Texas date not to include Whiskey Myers, as they'll also appear at the August 8 date in Houston suburb The Woodlands.
The Black Crowes celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2024, having formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 1984. They wouldn't release their first album until Shake Your Money Maker in 1990.
Their first two albums - The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion followed in 1992 - made them a staple of early '90s music thanks to hits like "Hard to Handle," "She Talks to Angels," "Remedy," and more.
After one hiatus and one "breakup," the Black Crowes have been back together since 2019. This tour will be in support of their new album, A Pound of Feathers, set for release on March 13.
Tickets for the tour will be available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, February 3 at 12 pm; fans can sign up for the presale at theblackcrowes.com. Fans who sign up for the artist presale will unlock an exclusive new recording.
Additional presales will follow, including a Citi presale and Mastercard presale beginning on Tuesday, February 3 at 12 pm.
The general on-sale begins on Friday, February 6 at 10 am at LiveNation.com.
Southern Hospitality North American Tour Dates
- May 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- May 19 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- May 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- May 23 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- May 24 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amp
- May 26 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
- May 27 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
- May 30 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
- May 31 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 2 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- June 4 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium
- June 6 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
- June 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- June 9 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- June 10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- June 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- June 13 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
- June 16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- June 17 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre
- June 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- June 20 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- July 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- July 18 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- July 21 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
- July 22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
- July 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- July 25 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- July 28 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
- July 30 – Kansas City, MO – MORTON Amphitheater
- August 1 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater
- August 2 – Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
- August 4 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
- August 6 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- August 8 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- August 9 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- August 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- August 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- August 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
- August 17– Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl
- August 19 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
- August 20 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre