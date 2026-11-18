Santa's List
Village Dallas decks the halls with Naughty & Nice holiday pop-up experience
The holidays are here, and The Village Dallas is transforming into a festive destination with experiences for everyone — whether you made Santa's naughty or nice list this year.
This season, The Village hosts The List: Naughty & Nice Bar, featuring an array of food, drinks, and holiday happenings almost every night.
But this isn’t your average holiday pop-up. The festive fun spans two floors, each with a unique theme, stunning floor-to-ceiling decor, and its own immersive experience, so you can decide how the night unfolds.
Two unique holiday experiences await at The Village Dallas. Photo by The MacMeekens Photography
Head upstairs to the Nice Bar, where everything sparkles and glows. Think Christmas morning, but all grown up. Glowing trees, champagne details, and nostalgic touches set the scene for festive cocktails, zero-proof creations, and the lighter side of the holiday season.
Or slip downstairs to the Naughty Bar, where things get darker, moodier, and a little more mischievous. This space turns down the lights and turns up the holiday spirit with deep reds, candlelight, bold cocktails, and a cheekier take on Christmastime.
Every Sunday, Holiday Movie Night brings the magic of the season to the big screen. Don your coziest Christmas sweater and settle in for free popcorn, festive films, and plenty of holiday cheer.
On Tuesdays Holiday Karaoke takes center stage. This is your chance to grab the mic and sleigh your favorite holiday hits in front of a crowd.
When the weekend arrives, it's time for Bad Santa, with rotating DJs taking over the Naughty Bar floor most Friday and Saturday nights.
Are you naughty or nice? Photo courtesy of The Village Dallas
Whether you choose Naughty or Nice — or decide to experience both — mark your calendar for opening night of The Naughty & Nice Bar holiday pop-up on November 27, and then get ready to celebrate all season long.
Looking for the perfect place to host your holiday event? The Village has plenty of festive spaces to bring your vision to life. Start planning today.