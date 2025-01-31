Concert News
The Weeknd works after hours on 2025 tour coming to Arlington
Enigmatic singer The Weeknd will continue his sprawling After Hours Til Dawn tour into 2025 with stadium dates across North America, including a stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Wednesday, August 27.
The tour, which has had various dates around the world dating back to 2022, will add 26 more concerts from May through September, starting in Phoenix, Arizona on May 9.
The Weeknd is currently scheduled to end the tour with three stops in Texas: The Arlington concert will be followed by Houston on August 30 and San Antonio on September 3.
He will be joined by rapper Playboi Carti and special guest Mike Dean on all dates.
The tour announcement comes in conjunction with the release of his new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, the final chapter in his trilogy, following After Hours in 2020 and Dawn FM in 2022.
The album shares a name with a feature film in which The Weeknd will star alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.
Written and directed by Trey Edward Schults (Waves), the psychological thriller is both inspired by and features new music from The Weeknd, and is scheduled for release on May 16.
Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale through Tuesday, February 4 at 9 am ET. The Artist Presale will begin Wednesday, February 5 at 10 am local time and run until Thursday, February 6 at 9 am local time.
The Cash App Card presale will begin Thursday, February 6 at 10 am local time, followed by the general onsale on Friday, February 7 at 10 am local time at theweeknd.com/tour.
THE WEEKND: AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN 2025 TOUR DATES
- Fri May 09 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
- Sat May 24 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
- Fri May 30 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
- Thu Jun 05 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- Tue Jun 10 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
- Sat Jun 14 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
- Sat Jun 21 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
- Wed Jun 25 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
- Thu Jun 26 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
- Sat Jul 05 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
- Tue Jul 08 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi's Stadium
- Sat Jul 12 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
- Tue Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
- Sat Jul 19 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
- Thu Jul 24 – Montréal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
- Sun Jul 27 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
- Mon Jul 28 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
- Wed Jul 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
- Sat Aug 02 – Landover, MD – Northwest Stadium
- Tue Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
- Fri Aug 15 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
- Thu Aug 21 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Sun Aug 24 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
- Wed Aug 27 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
- Sat Aug 30 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
- Wed Sep 03 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome