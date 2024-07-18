Not pickleball
Soccer and dining venue to make U.S. debut at Grandscape in The Colony
A unique soccer venue is coming to The Colony’s Grandscape: Called Toca Social, it's a technology-based soccer-themed venue with two locations in England, opening its first venue in the U.S. at 5652 Grandscape Blvd., in a new space off SH-121 right by Andretti Indoor Karting and Games.
According to a release, it'll open in summer 2025.
Founded by Eddie Lewis, a U.S. World Cup and former MLS and English Premier League midfielder, Toca combines soccer, entertainment, and dining, with a state-of-the-art venue and innovative soccer-based games.
He opened the first in London in 2021 and a second in Birmingham in June. The locations contain multiple Toca boxes where players kick soccer balls against a screen which keeps score on best kicks.
A Toca Social was originally planned for Dallas, but according to a spokesperson, that location has been scrapped.
"They realized that the Design District project was more complex than originally thought and mutually agreed with the landlord not to proceed," the spokesperson said. "Following the success of their other venues in the UK, they decided to look at existing entertainment/hospitality destinations where there would be an existing footfall. Grandscape are the perfect partners and the team has been fantastic to work with."
“We are thrilled to open our first American Toca Social in Dallas,” says Toca Football CEO Yoshi Maruyama in a statement. “Dallas is an amazing market with a deep passion for soccer and entertainment. As a host of the World Cup and building on Toca's existing presence and partnership with FC Dallas, it is the perfect location to showcase Toca Social. Our goal is to create unforgettable experiences that blend soccer, technology, and social entertainment.”
Toca currently operates another concept, Toca Soccer and Sports Centers, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with locations in Allen, Carrollton, The Colony, Keller, and Mansfield. The company also has a strategic partnership with MLS club, FC Dallas.
The announcement of Toca Social arrives ahead of Dallas hosting to key soccer events, including the FIFA World Cup in 2026.
"We are thrilled to welcome Toca Social to Grandscape and the Dallas community,” says Grandscape president Jeff Lind. “Their unique and exciting experience is a perfect addition to our already diverse array of entertainment options. We cannot wait for our guests to experience the thrill of soccer at Toca’s state-of-the-art venue.”