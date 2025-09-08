Holiday Concert News
Trans-Siberian Orchestra takes reimagined Christmas '25 tour to Dallas
Rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra has put Texas on their Christmas wish list, playing in four cities in the state as part of their 2025 Winter Tour, including two shows at American Airlines Center on Saturday, December 20.
Kicking off on November 13, the tour will travel to 64 cities and include 106 performances, including visits to Austin, Houston, and San Antonio.
The holiday show, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More, will feature a reimagined and expanded presentation of "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve," which follows the journey of a runaway child who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24.
They will also perform a second set of hits and fan favorites, including a 25th anniversary salute to their third album, Beethoven’s Last Night.
Additionally, the tour will include the return of the TSO signing line for the first time since 2019. Every fan attending an evening performance will have the opportunity to get one item signed by members of the group, completely free of charge.
The group, which is about to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1996 debut album, is known for their fusion of rock music, classical music, and theatrical spectacle, complete with pyrotechnics, lasers, and more.
Although they are best known for their three Christmas albums and tours, the band has released three other non-Christmas albums in their career, most recently Letters from the Labyrinth in 2015.
The group will continue the tradition of contributing at least $1 from every ticket sold to local charities. Charities for the Dallas shows include Care Dallas and America Can! Cars For Kids.
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 12 at ticketmaster.com, with presales starting on September 11.