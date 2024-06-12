Crime News
Mini-convention at Dallas Public Library delves deeply into true crime
True crime will rule at the Dallas Public Library on June 15 via True Crime Mini Con, a mini-convention centered on the unsavory yet alluring topic of true crime.
The day-long event will bring in noted true crime authors, podcasters, and criminology experts. There'll be panels, a crime-solving game, and a live recording of a true crime podcast: True Crime Cases w. Lanie, a buzzy podcast staple hosted by Lanie Hobbs.
The keynote speaker is UTDallas Criminology Professor Dr. Lynne Veriaitis. The event will wrap up with an interactive crime solving game, Hunt a Killer.
A 2023 Pew Research study found that true crime was the most popular genre in podcasts, making up 24 percent of the top-ranked podcasts in the U.S. — echoing a similarly dominant surge on streaming services like Netflix.
This is the third year that the Dallas Public Library has hosted this event, says organizer Sherry Cortes, and so far the best yet.
"We know it's a unique program because we've had other libraries and universities reach out about this program, interested in doing their own version," Cortes says. "True crime has grown so much in the past year, especially in the podcast realm, and the lineup we have is something I'm super proud of."
The lineup includes keynote speaker Dr. Lynne Vieriaitis, a criminology professor at the University of Texas, Dallas whose topic will be analyzing forensic writing.
A panel on true crime will feature authors from Texas Monthly, The Marshall Project, Texas True Crime Blog, CBS/48 Hours, and Union Ave. Books.
Dallas-Fort Worth, which has an especially robust true crime scene, is well represented by authors such as Claire St. Amant, but also from outside DFW including Bryan Burrough and Maurice Chammah from Austin.
For the first time, they're doing a true crime solving game. "We like to wrap up with an interactive component — last year, we had trivia," Cortes says.
The schedule of events is as follows:
- 9:30-10:30 am: Live recording of podcast True Crimes Cases w. Lanie and Adirondack Crime Podcast by Taylor Cowles-Kokofsky Location: 3rd floor, Story Center
- 10:45-11:45 am: True Crime Author Panel with Bryan Burrough, Maurice Chammah, Claire St. Amant, Maiya Beeson, and Pepper Anne Location: 6th floor, Classroom E
- 11:45 am-12:30 pm: Lunch break
- 12:45-1:30 pm: Keynote Speaker: Dr. Lynne Vieriaitis, University of Texas, Dallas, Criminology Professor Location: 6th floor, Classroom E
- 1:45-4 pm: Hunt a Killer interactive game. Can you solve the crime of a murdered rodeo clown through an immersive puzzle in time? Prizes will be awarded to the teams who get the most clues! Location: 6th floor, Classroom E and Classroom D
The event is part of our Summer Saturdays at Central series, and This event is sponsored by Friends of the Dallas Public Library.