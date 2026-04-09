Hotel News
Storied Dallas hotel aims to reclaim grand status with new restaurant
A storied hotel in Dallas is ready to relaunch: The Stoneleigh hotel, located at 2927 Maple Ave., is debuting following a major transformation with a goal to reclaim its status as "The Grand Dame of Uptown."
As part of its revival, the hotel — formerly known as Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh — will join Marriott Bonvoy’s Autograph Collection, a portfolio of more than 330 properties that also includes the Adolphus and Hall Arts Hotel.
A multimillion-dollar transformation of the Stoneleigh includes reimagined interiors by boutique design studio Fettle and a new restaurant led by a James Beard Award-winning chef. The hotel remained open during the renovation.
The Stoneleigh first opened in 1923, and was billed as the tallest hotel west of the Mississippi at the time of its opening. It's the second-oldest hotel in Dallas, following The Adolphus. It has undergone more than one rebranding during that time, including a $36 million renovation in 2008. It has been a Le Meridien since 2013.
Its transition to Marriott’s Autograph Collection is designed to solidify its status as one of Dallas’ premier hotels, while aligning it with a portfolio of properties known for individuality, character, and memorable guest experiences.
According to a representative, the property will officially rebrand on April 15.
Newly transformed room at Stoneleigh Hotel.Stoneleigh
Bold new design
The revitalized Stoneleigh will feature:
- Expansive guest rooms and suites redesigned with bold textures and vibrant patterns
- Immersive community programming featuring live music and entertainment, for hotel guests and locals alike
- Reimagined pool and terrace
- Meeting spaces and private venues
- Fitness center with a focus on advanced performance equipment and strength training
Dining
The hotel will feature two new dining concepts led by chef Michael White, whose accolades include five simultaneous Michelin stars and multiple 3- and 4-star reviews from The New York Times. He was recently featured on a segment on the Today show.
Bar Leonessa
Now open, Bar Leonessa is a daylight café that evolves into a nocturnal cocktail lounge. It serves artisanal coffee, European pastries, and inventive spirits amidst a stylish Dallas atmosphere.
Lion's Den
Slated to open May 1, the hotel's main restaurant is described as a modern Italian supper club, with a menu of American classics, pastas, and a sprinkling of contemporary trends.
There's caviar with crème fraiche & potato chip, mushroom toast, and Caesar salad. A second course of pastas includes gnocchi, garganelli with prosciutto & English peas, agnolotti with oxtail & leeks, mushroom risotto, bucatini with clams, and tagliatelle with ragu Bolognese.
Entrees include:
- cauliflower steak with pinenut sauce romesco
- branzino with artichoke
- veal chop with asparagus
- ribeye with rosemary potatoes
- Dover sole
- Guinea hen cacciatore with Jimmy Nardello peppers, squash, and tomato
There are two sharing dishes: surf & turf with filet mignon and langostino; and Porterhouse Two Ways with tartar de manzo, strip loin, baked potato, and tableside egg.
An impressive list of seven desserts includes on-trend offerings such as olive oil cake, soft-serve ice cream, and a tiramisu big enough to be shared.
The restaurant is a concept from BBianco, a hospitality group founded by chef White and partner Bruce Bronster, which also includes Santi, an Italian restaurant they opened in New York in 2025.
Lion's Den will initially be open for breakfast and dinner, with lunch and brunch to be added at a later date.
“The Stoneleigh has always been more than a hotel — it has been a gathering place, a cultural landmark, and a symbol of Dallas’ spirit,” says Shai Zelering, Managing Partner, Global Head of Hospitality at Brookfield’s Real Estate Group. “This reimagining honors that legacy while introducing fresh, immersive experiences. With Chef Michael White leading the culinary vision, The Stoneleigh will once again be the centerpiece of Uptown.”