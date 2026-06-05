Where to drink
Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 essential happy hours for June
In the nick of time for the weekend and beyond, it's the latest edition of Where to Drink, CultureMap's monthly roundup of the best new happy hours to get a drink (and maybe a bite) at a discount. For June, the list stretches from downtown Dallas to McKinney, from $12 cocktails to cheap beer at a would-be dive bar.
Here's where to drink in June 2026:
Crown Block
Michelin-recommended restaurant atop Reunion Tower has launched "Tower Hour," a new summer happy hour available daily June 1-August 31 from 5-6:30 pm. Served in the Bar & Lounge only, it spotlights new martini-focused offerings including the TIni Tower, a two-tier tower with food & drink. The bottom tier has shellfish including oysters, crab claws, and lobster. The top tier has martinis and fixings, including a martini carafe, olives & other accoutrements, and martini glasses face down on crushed ice. Festive! They're also pouring $12 classic martinis with choice of Townes Vodka or Greenhouse Gin.
Elle on Ross
For cheap beers near downtown Dallas, hit this dive bar next to the former XOXO Dining Room (and from XOXO's owners Gap Concepts AKA Veeral Rathod and Obi Ibeto), which comes with pool table, arcade, TVs, and a happy hour offering every day, weekends included. Hours are Monday-Friday from 6-9 pm, Saturday-Sunday from 2-6 pm, when cocktails are $10, well drinks are $6, and beers are $4. Food consists of $8 dips and bites including sliders and wings.
Maroma
Upscale Mexican seafood restaurant which opened in May in the Design District has now introduced its happy hour, with a selection of bites and cocktails all priced at $12, served daily from 2-6 pm at the bar. Bites include calamari frito, green chili burguesa, and smoked beef cheek barbacoa sope. Plus oysters for $3. Drinks include the Maroma Paloma with Mi Campo tequila blanco and Fever Tree grapefruit soda; martini with choice of Citadelle Gin or Tito's Vodka; Mexican martini with castelvetrano olive juice; Muchacho margarita, rocks or frozen; and Corona y Caña with rum & pina colada candy floss. Plus house sparkling, red, and white wine.
Union Bear
Small local craft beer chain has three locations including Plano and Denton, but it's the McKinney outlet where you'll find the cool two-part happy hour: There's a "social hour" on weekdays from 3-6 pm, and then a second late-night happy hour daily from 9-11 pm with food, cocktails, wine, and beer. The food includes green chile pork rinds for $6, chips & queso for $6, pretzel bites for $8, and flatbreads for $13. Union Bear brews including IPA, amber, lager, blonde, & light are $4. House wine and well liquors are $7.
Uptown Dumpling
Chic Asian restaurant with California roots opened recently in North Dallas with a focus on xiao long bao, the famed soup dumplings, as well as Peking duck. But they also offer a happy hour with some real deals: Monday-Friday from 4-6 pm they become a "$5 sanctuary," with drinks and bites for $5 that include their signature Uptown Dragon — an intoxicating elixir containing rum, passionfruit, dragonfruit, lemon juice, and orange juice; plus margaritas, draft beer, house wines & sake. Their $5 snacks include edamame, spring rolls, cheese wontons, and fried popcorn chicken.