Salute to the Military
Veterans Day brings deals for the military around Dallas-Fort Worth
Oct 27, 2025 | 3:40 pm
Photo by Bruce Zielsdorf
Veterans Day is a chance for all Americans to take a step back and acknowledge the sacrifices that everyone who has ever served in the military has made for our country.
That includes multiple restaurants and businesses across Dallas-Fort Worth, who will be generously showing their appreciation for veterans and their families with special deals on November 11 (or days surrounding it).
Here's our list of the deals they're offering to help military families save a few dollars. This list will be updated regularly as news of more deals comes in.
Unless otherwise stated, all deals are solely for veterans and active-duty military with valid ID.
- Applebee's: The casual restaurant chain, which has over 20 locations through Dallas-Fort Worth, will offer a free meal on November 11. They can also get a free Budweiser, Bud Light, or Budweiser Zero as part of the "Buy A Hero A Bud" program, although the free beer is dependent on the number Folds of Honor beers bought by guests for veterans prior to Veterans Day. Any unclaimed funds for pre-purchased Buds will be donated to Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to families of America’s fallen or disabled military as well as families of America’s first responders.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: The casual restaurant chain, which has 11 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, will offer a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie® with any dine-in purchase of $11.95 or more on November 11. Additionally, veterans will receive a bounce back coupon for a free appetizer, good anytime between November 12 and December 31. It can be used for dine in or take out and is redeemable with a purchase of $14.95 or more.
- Cantina Laredo: Mexican food chain, which has locations in Frisco and Addison, will offer an entrée of the guest's choice, up to a $30 value, on November 11. The deal is not good at the airport locations.
- Cotton Patch Cafe: Casual dining restaurant chain, which has 15 locations around Dallas-Fort Worth, will offer a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken on November 11 for dine-in only orders.
- Dog Haus: The hot dog restaurant chain, which has four locations around Dallas-Fort Worth, will offer a free Haus Dog on November 11. The deal is good for dine-in only.
- El Chico: Fast casual Mexican food chain, which has three locations in Pantego, Richland Hills, and Rockwall, will offer an entrée of the guest's choice, up to a $25 value, on November 11.
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: The casual restaurant chain, which has three locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, will offer a complimentary lunch or dinner when dining with a guest on November 11.
- Firehouse Subs: The sandwich chain, which is everywhere around Dallas-Fort Worth, will offer buy-one-get-one free for any size sub on November 11.
- Ford's Garage: Plano restaurant with vintage Ford Motors auto theme will offer a choice of one free American Standard Burger or one entrée up to $15 on November 11.
- George W. Bush Presidential Museum: The museum honoring former President George W. Bush will offer free admission to all visitors on November 11, with extended hours from 9 am-8 pm.
- Golden Corral: Buffet chain, which has nine locations around Dallas-Fort Worth, will offer a free “thank you” buffet and beverage on November 11 from 4 pm to close.
- The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill: Greek restaurant chain, which currently has three locations in Dallas-Fort Worth (with three more on the way), will offer 25 percent off all gyros and gyro combo meals on November 11.
- John Wayne: An American Experience: The Fort Worth museum dedicated to the late actor, John Wayne, will offer free walk-in admission, November 8-11.
- Kolache Factory: The kolache restaurant, which has four locations in the Dallas area, will offer one free kolache and any size coffee on November 11. Offer excludes croissants, Polish varieties, and espresso drinks.
- Kona Grill: The upscale casual restaurant chain, which has one location in Dallas, will offer a free entree up to a $75 value on November 11.
- Lazy Dog Restaurants: Casual restaurant chain with six DFW locations including Addison and Euless, will offer a free Fireside Favorite on November 11. Guests can choose from one of six entrees, with each meal paired with a signature S’mores Brownie Sundae.
- Luckys Café: Oak Lawn diner will offer an entrée of the guest's choice, up to a $25 value, on November 11.
- Maple Street Biscuit Company: The casual Southern cafe chain, which has one location in Mansfield, will offer 10 percent off on November 11.
- Mo’ Bettahs: The casual Hawaiian restaurant chain, which has 10 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, will offer $5 off in-store or on the app on November 11.
- Mod Pizza: The pizza chain, which has 11 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, will offer 50 percent off a MOD-size pizza or salad on November 11.
- Overeasy: The brunch restaurant inside The Statler Hotel will offer a free entrée on November 11.
- Perry's Steakhouse & Grille: The steakhouse chain, which has three locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, will offer a free dinner-cut pork chop on November 11 from 4 pm to close when accompanied by a guest purchasing one dinner entree. If dining alone or with other veterans, veterans will receive a dinner-cut pork chop for half off original price. The deal is good for dine-in only.
- STK Steakhouse: The steakhouse chain, which has one location in Dallas, will offer a free entree up to a $75 value on November 11.
- Teriyaki Madness: The casual Japanese chain, which has one location in Denton, will offer a free bowl of the customer's choice on November 11.
- Twin Peaks: The breastaurant chain, which has 11 locations around Dallas-Fort Worth, will offer a free lunch (11 am-3 pm) from a select menu on November 11.
- Whitewater Car Wash: The car wash chain, which has 20 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, will offer a free Premium car wash on November 11.