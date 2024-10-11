Video Game Fun
Immersive version of Minecraft videogame makes world premiere in Plano
A new interactive game experience will make its world premiere right here in Dallas. Called Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue, it's an immersive event that combines gaming with a scavenger hunt, and it will make its debut on October 18 in Plano, in a former Buy Buy Baby location at 2712 N. Central Expwy., adjacent to DART's Parker Road Station.
The limited time event will take place through at least January 5. A release claims it will hit additional cities around the world, but to be announced at a later date.
Minecraft is a game first invented in 2011 that gives players a virtual sandbox where they can explore, create, and survive. It's one of the most popular video games of all time.
This immersive experience gives gamers a chance to enjoy an in-person version — to be heroes in real life as they go on a one-hour journey featuring an interactive scavenger hunt.
Participants embark on a rescue mission with a team of fellow Minecrafters and travel through multiple Minecraft biomes while building structures and interacting with iconic mobs, aka creatures from the game.
No prior knowledge of Minecraft is required to enjoy the event, as organizers promise that new players, creators, and longtime Minecrafters will experience the game in an entirely new way.
All guests will receive a code to get a commemorative half-zombie, half-villager cape that can be used to customize their in-game character in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.
The event was originally announced in May with a debut forecast for September; at that time, the original Stockholm-based developer of Minecraft, Mojang Studios, was involved. But the current producers are two entities identified as Experience MOD and Supply + Demand.
Single ticket prices start at $32, with friends and family multipack tickets starting at $28 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance at minecraftexperience.com.